The Monroe Catholic girl’s basketball team know better than to get ahead of themselves. They know that to win the Aurora Conference girls basketball championship, they will have to bring their best effort against Valdez on Friday night. Still, they have to be congratulating themselves a little for the effort they put up Thursday night.
The Lady Rams jumped out to a huge lead early and never let up. The result? A dominant 60-13 victory over the Delta Junction Lady Huskies. The victory sends Monroe to the 8 pm Aurora Conference finals on Friday. Delta will now have to take the long way to the 3A playoffs if they are to make it.
The game was never in question. The Lady Rams raced out to a 14-0 lead before Delta’s Avena Shestopalov scored the first basket of the game for the Lady Huskies. That basket came after 4 minutes and 44 seconds had already been played. Delta got two more baskets the rest of the quarter, but Monroe Catholic still held a 20-6 lead heading into the second.
In the second quarter, it was seriously all Monroe Catholic. The Lady Rams put up 18 points in the second quarter and held Delta without a field goal, free throw, or point of any kind. That led to a 38-6 lead for the Lady Rams at the break.
Things didn’t get easier for Delta in the third. Though Shestopalov scored the first basket of the second half, Delta managed just one more the rest of the quarter as Monroe added 16 more points and triggered a running clock late in the period. Monroe was up 54-10 by that point.
With the clock running in the fourth, Monroe only put up six more points, but Delta was held to just three as the Lady Rams took the easy victory. Maggie Zaverl led Monroe with 15 points while Katie Bast added 13. Shestopalov scored eight points, Lourdes Lester had four, and Alyssa Hooton scored two.
It was a decisive win for Monroe, but head coach Bob Burcell knows better than to let his team’s head get too big.
“I try to coach them that we play and prepare the same way for everybody,” Burcell said. “We still want to be the first team on the floor for every loose ball. We want the same effort on the glass. It’s an opportunity to get better every time we get on the floor.”
The last time Monroe played Valdez was Saturday and they earned a convincing win. Bast reiterated Burcell’s thoughts on keeping the focus for every game the Lady Rams play.
“We prepare the same way every game,” said the junior. “We just drink a lot of fluids before the game, eat a good meal, shoot around tomorrow from four to five (p.m.) to get the ball in our hands a little bit before the game. We’re just going to show up tomorrow and play how we always do.”
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at Hpisani@newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter @Hpisani91.