Two years. 23 months to be more specific. 701 days if you want to get more specific than that. That’s how long it’s been since prep baseball was last played in Alaska.
While North Pole High School will be hosting a tournament this weekend for the first baseball action in Fairbanks in all of that time, the Monroe Catholic Rams and Delta Huskies were too eager to wait that long.
Monroe made the trip down to Delta Junction last weekend to kick off the 2021 prep baseball season. It was a banner start to the year for the Rams as they came back to Fairbanks with a 13-3 win and a 1-0 start to the season.
Senior Shaun Conwell led the way on the mound for Monroe Catholic as he struck out 10 batters on the afternoon.
Offensively, Aden Sadler turned in an impressive performance in going 2-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBI’s.
For Delta, pitcher Dustin Peterson was extremely impressive in throwing 99 pitches on the mound while going 3-for-3 with a single, double, and triple in the game.
Monroe got of to a hot start scoring three runs in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. After a scoreless second, both teams added runs in the third inning as Delta put on the pressure. Monroe still lead 4-2 heading into the fourth, however.
The Rams offense caught fire in the fourth inning as they sent home three more runs to take a 7-2 lead. Conwell and the defense kept Delta off the board in the bottom of the inning.
Both teams went scoreless in the fifth inning before Catholic exploded in the sixth. Sadler’s grand slam supplied four of the six runs scored in the inning to put Monroe up 13-2 heading to the bottom of the sixth. Delta added another run to the board, but the 10-run rule still went into effect, giving Monroe the win.
Both teams will be competing in the North Pole tournament at Newby this weekend Thursday thru Saturday.