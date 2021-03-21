The high school football career of Shaun Conwell Jr. has been somewhat of a journey. Friday afternoon, Conwell Jr. announced where his journey will take him next.
Conwell Jr., a senior at Monroe Catholic High School, signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado beginning this fall. He’ll continue to play quarterback for the Skyhawks.
“I’ve wanted to (play college football) since the eighth grade,” said Conwell Jr. “Finally getting to do it is really exciting and I’m just ready to show what I can do at the next level.”
Durango will be the next stop for Conwell Jr. after a high school career which saw him begin at West Valley High School before transferring to Monroe Catholic where his father Shaun Sr. is now an assistant coach. Now, the journey leads him to the lower 48 to go under center at the Division II level. Aside from switching schools, Conwell Jr. also had to deal with the recruiting process during a global pandemic. While a challenging endeavor, it all led him to Friday’s signing.
“It was definitely a challenging process,” he said. “Not being able to go to any camps at all this summer (was tough) ... I want to thank my dad. He did a lot of work and I just can’t thank him enough for helping me find the right college. I’m just happy to make (my mom and dad) proud.”
On the field, Conwell Jr. says the Skyhawks’ spread offense attack helped attract him to the team. Off the field, the Conwells have family in Colorado that will help make the transition easier. Don’t expect that to mean it’ll be any easier seeing their oldest son leave home.
“I’ve definitely cried a lot,” said Athena Conwell, Sean Jr.’s mother. “I’m really excited for him, though. We’ve got a lot of family in Colorado and I know he’ll be well taken care of.
“It’s hard,” said Shaun Sr. “It’s going to be hard having him away from home. My sons are my best friends so it’s like I’m losing one of my best friends, but in a good way. It’s awesome. He’s my first born and the first one in the family to go to college and I’m proud of him.”
