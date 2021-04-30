After a disappointing loss to begin the season on Tuesday, the Monroe Catholic boys’ soccer team bounced back in a big way on Wednesday.
Jase McCullough pulled off an incredible double hat trick with six goals, freshman Billy Bast earned a singular hat trick with three, and the rest of the offense added four more en route to a 13-1 victory over Ben Eielson on Wednesday afternoon at FYSA. The win moves the Rams to 1-1-0 on the season while the Ravens are now 0-1-0.
Bast’s hat trick comes after his sister, Katie Bast, picked up a hat trick on Tuesday during a 7-3 loss to North Pole. Billy was also responsible for Monroe’s lone goal on Tuesday, a 5-1 loss to North Pole. McCullough’s double hat trick is all the more impressive considering he was in crutches just last month with an injury.
Keeper Wesley Grahek plunked in a brace and still managed to hold the Ravens to just one goal on the afternoon. Chris Hodges and Evan Puryear added one goal a piece for the Rams as well.
Eielson is playing with a co-ed team this year due to insufficient roster numbers to field both a boys and girls team.
Monroe will play again on Friday night at FYSA against West Valley in a non-conference game. Due to injuries, the Rams will be without substitutes for the game. The total goal differential will be used for placement at state, so the exhibition game will still have consequences.
Eielson played the co-ed Delta Junction team on Thursday. That game ended after press time.
