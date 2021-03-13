The Monroe Catholic Rams have been the top team in the Aurora Conference all season long. Thursday afternoon, they earned the opportunity to prove they’re really the best on Friday.
The Monroe boys got contributions from players all across the roster and had three players reach double-figures in scoring. All of that and some stout defense helped lead them to a convincing 70-37 win over Delta Junction. As a result, Delta Junction will head to the second place bracket while Monroe Catholic advances to the Aurora Conference Championship game Friday night. Monroe will play Valdez for all the marbles at 6 p.m.
It wasn’t a runaway at first. Though Monroe built up a 7-0 lead early, the Huskies battled back to make it an 8-6 game in the first quarter. Delta continued to hang with Monroe the rest of the quarter, but the Rams still led 17-10 at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, the Rams exploded on offense and cranked it up a notch on defense. Monroe scored the first 11 points of the second quarter and ultimately held Delta to just four points in the quarter all together. After Ben Bialik made a layup with 30 seconds left before halftime, Malachi Bradley hit a pair of free throws with 24 seconds left and a 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded to give Monroe a 37-14 lead.
Monroe started the third quarter with a 7-2 run before the offense on both sides slowed down. Still, the Rams ultimately outperformed the Huskies 11-9 in the quarter to take a 48-23 lead heading into the final quarter of play.
Monroe started the last quarter hot once again as they scored the first seven points of the fourth. Both teams showed offensive prowess with the Huskies matching their first half point total in the final quarter and the Rams putting up 22 points. Still, only the Rams will be advancing to the tournament championship while Delta will have to take the long road if they hope to make the 3A playoffs. Delta will need to advance to the second place game on Saturday and win it to make it in now. Monroe, on the other hand, will need just one more win to get there.
“Survive and advance,” Monroe head coach Frank Ostanik said. “I thought we did a nice job defensively holding them to 14 points in the first half. We’re getting contributions from a lot of different guys right now. Ashton Huntington and Trevor Mahler were outstanding today and those aren’t guys I think most people think about when they game plan for us. Those guys were really good today.”
Statistically, Bradley led the Rams with 14 points, Tommy Bast added 12, and Quinn McHenry scored 11. Mahler contributed seven while Huntington was stout on defense. Bialik led the Huskies with 14.
