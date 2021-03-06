With the Aurora Conference Basketball Tournament coming up, Monroe Catholic got an opportunity to warm up on Thursday night.
For Ben Eielson, unfortunately, it was another evening of setback.
The Rams and Falcons faced off against each other at Monroe Thursday night in boys and girls basketball. Monroe Catholic claimed dominating victories in both the boys and girls games with the girls winning 68-6 and the boys prevailing 72-19. According to MaxPreps, the Monroe boys are now 17-2 on the season, the Eielson boys are 1-13, and the records for both girls teams was unavailable.
The Lady Rams got off to a hot start, going up 25-0 at the end of the first quarter. 8th grader Kambridge White finally managed to get the Lady Ravens on the board with a 3-pointer to get the scoring starter in the second quarter, but it was all Monroe Catholic after that. The Lady Rams scored 14 unanswered points the rest of the half and took a 39-3 advantage into the locker room at the break.
The onslaught continued for the Lady Rams into the third as they outscored Eielson 17-0 in the period and held a 56-3 lead heading into the final period.
The scoring slowed down for Monroe as the game went to a running clock and the reserves took over. Freshman Bailey Martinek managed to get another 3-pointer for the Lady Ravens in the final quarter, but it wasn’t enough to halt the thrashing Lady Rams.
Monroe was led by Katie Bast’s 16 point effort while Nadia Chernich also reached double figures with 13 points. Kenady Ward contributed 8 points, Jane Menard put up 6, and Maggie Zaverl, Isa Stewart, Brit Ward, Tatyana Snowden, and Debirey Ott each scored 4 points. Cela Stepovich chipped in 3 points while Miranda Wilkerson scored 2 to round out the scoring for the Lady Rams.
“(Tonight was) and opportunity to get better,” Monroe head coach Bob Burcell. “It’s an opportunity to respect the game and establish good habits and prepare for this game the same we would for any other game.”
For the boys, things actually got off to an interesting start as the Ravens battled early and trailed the Rams just 8-4 after a pair of free throws by John Binkley. Monroe turned on the jets after that, however, as they went on an 18-2 run the rest of the quarter, taking a 26-6 lead at the end of the first.
Turnovers began to hurt Eielson in the second quarter while the Rams took advantage of opportunities for second chance points. Monroe took a 46-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The game went to a running clock in the second half, but that didn’t stop the Rams from continuing to pour it on as the offense scored another 18 points in the penultimate quarter. The Rams put in work on defense too as they held Eielson scoreless in the quarter and took a 46-10 lead into the fourth.
The Ravens, to their credit, never stopped fighting. Eielson outscored Monroe 9-8 in the final quarter of play even with the game out of reach. Still, committing 24 turnovers to the Rams’ 8 while losing the rebound battle 35-13 cost the Ravens any hope of victory.
“Something we talked a lot about last week was trying to gain momentum as we move forward,” said Monroe head coach Frank Ostanik. “I think the biggest thing is just trying to keep building.”
The Rams were led by a 22-point, 6 rebound effort from senior Quinn McHenry. Sophomore Jack Mavencamp also reached double figures with 10 points, sophomore Trevor Mahler turned in a solid performance with 8 points and 7 rebounds, and sophomore Malachi Bradley also put up 8 points including a sensational dunk in the first quarter. Eielson was led by Brandon Polesky’s 13 point, 4 rebound performance.
“(The players) never give up,” said Eielson head coach Chanson Johnson. “They’re great kids. We want to win, obviously, but we don’t have any seniors. They fight till the end and that’s all you can ask as a coach.”
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at Hpisani@newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter @Hpisani91