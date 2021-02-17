Three members of the University of Alaska Fairbanks mens cross country running team will head to Ellensburg, Washington, this weekend for a race hosted by Central Washington University.
Freshmen Jack Cater and Nolan Earnest will joining junior Zephan Ozturgut for the 8K race. Cater and Ozturgut both participated in the season-opening race in Caldwell, Idaho, earlier this month, along with Sarah Olson from the women’s team.
Cater, a freshman, placed 24th overall in Idaho with a time of 24:25.24 while Ozturgut finished the race 15th with a time of 21:11.97.
Cater was happy to start his collegiate career. “It went pretty good, it was colder than we thought,” he said. “I don’t think it affected the race too much and definitely excited for the future and I think it was a good start.”
Ozturgut said he felt he had more in the tank but was happy with his performance.
“I felt I could have pushed it a little harder, but it felt good to get out and race,” he said. “The cold was a factor, when it started hailing, that was interesting, but that didn’t last too long but the wind made a difference.”
Alaska did not qualify for team points in the Ice Chipper race.
Contact sports@newsminer.com.