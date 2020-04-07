When Madison Hrinko was 9 years old, there was only one thing her coach could do to convince her to swim the 100-yard butterfly.
“I was young and I didn’t want to swim it, but he said I had to before I turned 10, so I said I’d only swim it if he got me ice cream,” Hrinko, who’s now a senior at West Valley, said over the phone on Sunday.
Stingray Swim Team head coach Josh Gregory also remembers the moment.
“There’s a lot of young swimmers who are nervous about swimming the longer butterfly distances, which at that age is really anything over 50, and there’s a lot of 9-year-olds who aren’t ready for the 100 butterfly, but she was,” Gregory said.
He accepted the ice cream deal and Hrinko swam the event at a meet, finishing with a time that made the Junior Olympics cut. Three months later, Gregory held up his end of the agreement and brought a small container of Ben and Jerry’s to practice.
“Ever since then I’ve been swimming butterfly,” Hrinko said. “I ended up liking it even though I thought I wasn’t going to.”
Next year Hrinko will be racing the 200-yard butterfly for the California Lutheran Regals, an NCAA Division III program, and she’ll have the added bonus of swimming in an outdoor pool.
“I’m so excited to swim outdoors all the time … It’s such a completely different feel. It just feels a lot lighter … The sun is hitting and it just feels a lot easier, maybe because it’s outside so the air is easier to breathe in.”
In January, Hrinko made a visit to campus in Thousand Oaks, California, where she met Regals head coach Barry Schreifels and watched a swim meet.
Hrinko also considered attending University of Nevada Las Vegas, George Fox University and Willamette University, but Cal Lutheran combined the best of both worlds — swimming and a hospitality management program.
While UNLV has a top ranked hospitality and resort management program, she wouldn’t be able to swim for its Division I team. George Fox and Willamette both provided Division III opportunities, but not a hospitality management program, which Hrinko has had her heart set on since last year.
“I want to work with people and I don’t want to be stuck in a building doing the exact same thing every single day,” Hrinko said, explaining her interest in the field. “I want something where I can talk to people and something that brings different opportunities each day.”
But Hrinko also wasn’t ready to sacrifice swimming.
“I definitely am not ready to stop swimming,” she said. “I’ve been doing it my whole life and that is just one thing that makes me who I am today.”
The commitment to the Regals also meant a lot to Gregory, as it marks his fourth senior who will be competing next year at the college level.
In addition to Hrinko, SST’s Shannon McCallum signed with the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Victoria Schachle is headed to Concordia University Irvine and Patty Eppingher is committed to California State East Bay.
“This means all four of our seniors will be swimming in college next year,” Gregory said. “It’s just really exciting for the team.”
