10 YEARS AGO
April 4th, 2011 — Rinks skipped by Steve Birklid and Kaye Hufman worked overtime Sunday to claim the men’s and women’s division championships at the 76th annual International bonspiel Sunday at the Fairbanks Curling Club.
Both teams had to win twice in the championship round of the double-elimination event to claim the top prize in the event capping the Fairbanks Curling Club season.
Birklid defeated the Pat Paslawski rink of Whitehorse, Yukon. After going unbeaten into the championship round, the Paslawski rink conceeded both games in the championship round well before the final was played in the match scheduled for eight ends
25 YEARS AGO
April 4th, 1996- Another era of dog mushing history will come to a close during the next two weeks in the northwest Alaska communities of Noorvik and Kotebue.
Roxy Wright Champaine, who along with her husband Charlie Champaine, has been one of the dominant forces in the sport of sprint sled dog racing for well over a decade, are getting out of the racing business.
“It’s time for a change,” Charlie Champaine said from his home in Salcha while Roxy was in Noorvik preparing to compete in the $30,000 Noorvik World Championship Sled Dog Race this weekend.
50 YEARS AGO
(The New-Miner didn’t publish on April 4, 1971. This is from April 3)- There was one major upset in the Fairbanks Youth Hockey tournament now being held at the Big Dipper with the North Stars, who were sporting a losing four win, six loss season record going into last night’s game toppled the top-seeded Black Hawks by a score of 1-0 in overtime. The Black Hawks had a season record of 8-2 and were expecting little trouble from the North Stars.
The other game last night before a crowd of about 300 spectators found the Rockets edging the Bruins 2-1 in three overtimes. Both the Rockets and the Bruins had 7-3 records for the season with the Rockets beating the Flyers 4-1 Thursday night for their first tourney win, while the Bruins drew a bye.