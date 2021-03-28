10 YEARS AGO
March 28, 2011- Some mushers say Eagle Summit is not safe for the dogs and want it eliminated — at least in the steeper Whitehorse to Fairbanks direction.
Others say the climb should be retained because it’s a vital part of history of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race.
Yet others embrace the challenge and consider overcoming it an exhilarating highlight of the race.
While the topic has long been debated — the original trail, after all, sent mushers on the nearby Steese Highway — a dramatic change in the 1,000-mile course seems unlikely.
25 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1996- Wow. Talk about a role reversal.
All year, the seemingly invincible San Diego Gulls made a mockery of the West Coast Hockey League as they rolled to the regular season title.
Wednesday night, the Alaska Gold Kings mad a mockery of the Gulls as the two teams opened their first-round playoff series at the San Diego Sports Arena.
Riding the stellar play of goaltender Todd Henderson, the Gold Kings defeated the gulls 4-1 to start the best-of-five semifinal series.
50 YEARS AGO
The News-Miner didn’t publish a paper on March 28, 1971. This is from March 27
The case of the National Basketball Association vs. Spencer Haywood has been settled...or has it?
The NBA no sooner withdrew its court case against the Seattle SuperSonics and agreed to let Haywood play with them provided the team pays a $200,000 fine than the Buffalo Braves indicated they may select Haywood in Monday’s college player draft.