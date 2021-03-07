The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the world’s schedule into a frenzy for the past year. The world of sports has felt that frenzy in particular, as many sport seasons have been postponed or canceled all together. The recreational curling world has been no exception to this frenzy, but that didn’t stop the Fairbanks Curling Club from keeping their traditions intact.
The Curling Club, founded in 1905, hosted their fourth annual Retro Spiel on Saturday morning at Ester Community Park. The event has become a staple of the local curling community and is meant as an homage for the days of outdoor curling.
While the club has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, the board members still aimed to hold the games and opening ceremony this year with masks and social distancing in place. With the general lack of curling events available, it didn’t take long for the Retro Spiel to find willing participants.
“Curlers are excited to be back out on the ice,” Fairbanks Curling Club manager Debbie Hall said. “We’ve been closed for a year so this is a big thing to have ice out here so they can get out and shoot some rocks. We were only able to accommodate 14 teams and within six to eight hours it was sold out so everyone was excited to get out here even if it’s chilly this morning.”
This year’s theme was outer space with several curlers wearing tin foil hats, cardboard jet packs, and even one competitor donning a full space suit. The anonymous spaceman dropped the ceremonial first rock during the Spiel’s opening ceremony as musicians played the opening theme to “2001: A Space Odyssey” (also known as Also sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss). Event co-organizer Kate Morrison was pleased to have so many people on hand and excited to participate.
“It’s very special,” Morrison said. “Outdoor curling has always had a special place in my heart because this is how it all began before we had indoor curling with all the fancy ice sheets. To be able to be outside doing what we love together, socially distanced really means a lot to everybody.”
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530, or @Hpisani91 on Twitter.