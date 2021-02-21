After flying into Utah on Feb. 14 to acclimate to the altitude, the Nanooks skiers are ready to go at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway.
Ten skiers made the trip: Mariel Pulles, Kendall Kramer, Catherine Reed-Metayer, Rya Berrigan, Sage Robine, Mike Ophoff, Christopher Kalev, Logan Mowry and Patrick Marbacher. The team is coming off of month-long break following their first trip to Midway, Utah, on Jan. 16-18. They will race in Monday’s Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association qualifier 5/10K classic individual race. Tuesday is the RMISA qualifier 10/15K skate team start. They will participate in the NCAA Regionals later next week at Soldier Hollow as well.
“The team is excited to be back in Utah for round two,” coach Eliska Albrigtsen said. “They are in great shape and are approaching their preparation with a positive attitude. The famous Soldier Hollow Nordic Center is doing a good job with implementing COVID protocol and we are appreciative of this opportunity to train and race.”
Following NCAA Regionals next week, the Nanooks will find out who is qualified for the NCAA Skiing Championships in New Hampshire next month.
UAF’s Cater, Earnest battle elements at CWU winter run
Two freshmen on the Alaska Nanooks cross country running team traveled to Ellensburg, Washington, this weekend and found themselves battling the elements at Central Washington.
The 8K Wildcat Winter Run course, the first for UAF runners Jack Cater and Nolan Earnest was snow-covered with 24-degree temperatures and freezing wind gusts.
Earnest picked up the high finish, grabbing 13th place with a time of 30:13.8. Cater followed in 19th place, finishing the race with a time of 33:30.6.
Alaska has not scheduled another meet past the CWU Winter Run.
