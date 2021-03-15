Remember that part in the 1997 movie “Liar Liar” when Jim Carrey beats himself up in the courthouse bathroom? The bailiff carries him into the courtroom and the judge asks him, “Who did this to you?!” Carrey responds:
“A MAD MAN YOUR HONOR!”
This past week, I covered 18 basketball games in three days, logging roughly 30 hours of work. That was what was needed to cover the Aurora Conference Tournament. This week, the Mid-Alaska Conference Tournament for boys and girls basketball takes place and I’ll be on hand to cover that as well. You may be wondering, “Who would do this?!” My response:
“A MAD MAN YOUR HONOR!”
Not too mad, though. The Mid-Alaska Conference tournament will be much smaller in scale as only three schools (North Pole, Lathrop and West Valley) make up the conference.
At press time, no times had been made available for tipoffs, but the matchups are set. The Lathrop boys and girls will take on North Pole Wednesday evening with the winners advancing to take on West Valley on Thursday.
All games will be played at North Pole with the conference champion and runnerup advancing to the 4A State Tournament.
Prep basketball isn’t the only thing going on this week, of course. The UAF volleyball team will make their long-awaited home debut with games coming this Friday and Saturday.
Northwest Nazarene will be the Nanooks’ opponent for both of those games and both are set to be played at 7 p.m. on their respective days.
In Alaska, of course, there’s never any shortage of multisport races going on. March 20 (Saturday) is the Tanana River Challenge.
The race will feature runners, skiers, skijors, and bikers. There’s a choice between a 25-mile race and a 45 mile race that loops around the Tanana River and Rosie Creek forest.
You can find more information on their website,
Then, there’s the Ice Dogs. Fairbanks went 1-1 last week against Kenai River and they’ll have the opportunity to improve that this week.
The Ice Dogs will play the Brown Bears this Friday at 4:30 p.m. Alaska time and again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.
On Friday, the 75th annual Open North American Championships, the granddaddy of sled dog races, will start at 1 p.m. at Jeff Studdert Racegrounds with a $30,000 purse. The race continues Saturday and Sunday. The Mushers Hall and grounds are closed to the public, but the race can be viewed along the trail on Crossman Road, Creamer’s Field, Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, or at various points trail-side. It also will be broadcast live on KFAR 660 a.m.
By the time you read this, the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will have a winner. Check the News-Miner website for updates.
As far as I’ve been informed, that’s everything for local sports this week. By the time you read this, the NCAA will have announced the selections for this year’s men’s and women’s March Madness Tournament.
You can expect me to put out a bracket sometime this week where I have Colorado winning it all. “Who’d pick Colorado,” you ask?
“A MAD MAN YOUR HONOR!”
