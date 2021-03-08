Since I promised you in the title that I’d explain what “This Week In Sports” is, I should probably take care of that first. Normally, I’m a procrastinator, but not when it comes to this job as far as my editor knows.
Anyway, “This Week In Sports” will be a weekly column I put out each Monday where we take a look at the schedule for the upcoming week in local sports. I know many people have been asking for updates on NCAA basketball, MLB, and even NASCAR (I got your voicemail, Dale) and I hope in time I can do something with each of those. For now, though, this is what I know how to do and I hope it helps. So enough about my work life, let’s get to it.
By the time you’re reading this, one of the biggest events of the year for Alaska will already be underway. The annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race began Sunday and will run all week. Julie Stricker and I will be providing updates in the paper daily, but if you’re interested in tracking the results live and you have an extra $30 lying around, go to https://iditarod.com/#.
The Iditarod isn’t the only race going on, however, as mushing season is in full swing. The annual Annamaet Limited North American Championships will be held this Friday (March 12) through Sunday (March 14) starting at 11 a.m. each day.
What would mushing be without the premier of the Ididn’trod 200 Sled Dog Race? The event, conjured up by four-time Iditarod champion Jeff King, runs from Cantwell to just east of the Maclaren River Lodge back to Cantwell. It will begin on Tuesday, March 9, and continue through Wednesday with 19 mushers signed up to compete.
While it’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for the sled dog community, it’s also one of the biggest weeks of the year for the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The NCAA Championships in skiing and rifle are this week and UAF will be represented at both. The Nanooks rifle team is 6-3 on the year and will be departing Fairbanks today and the National Championships will be held March 11-13. The Nanooks are seeking their first national title in rifle since 2008. The championships are being held this year at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. You can track the results live from NCAA.com.
The Nanook rifle team isn’t the only UAF squad going to the championship. Five members of the Nanook ski team will be heading to the NCAA Championships for Nordic Skiing in New Hampshire this week. Mike Ophoff, Christopher Kaley, Mariel Pulles, Kendall Kramer, and Catherine Reed-Metayer will all be competing in the national championships beginning Wednesday and concluding on Saturday. West Valley grad Maggie Whitaker of St. Scholastica also will be competing. To check out the live webcast of the events, go to http://www.ncaa.com/liveschedule.
In addition to mushers and college sports, the Ice Dogs enter a pivotal stretch of the season the next two weeks. Fairbanks moved into third place in the Midwest Division this past week with a victory over the Chippewa Steel. This week, they can cement that spot and inch closer to second with two wins. The Ice Dogs (13-15-1-1, 28 points) will play two games this week against the fourth place Kenai River Brown Bears (12-14-1-1, 26 points). Second place Minnesota sits at 15-6-1-0 with 31 points while first place Janesville is 15-7-2 with 32 points.
Two wins over the Brown Bears would certainly help Fairbanks in the standings, though even picking up 2 points instead of 4 wouldn’t hurt. The Ice Dogs will play Tuesday at 4:05 AKT and Saturday at 4:30 AKT. You can watch all NAHL games with a subscription to HockeyTV.com.
Last but not least, we have loads of high school basketball action this week. You won’t even have to wait long as the action gets started today with Hutchison hosting Galena at 5:30 (girls) and 7 (boys). Tuesday will give us plenty of action as well with West Valley hosting Lathrop and North Pole hosting Galena.
The main action starts Thursday. While Lathrop will host North Pole in a league game, the Aurora Conference tournament will kick off. The official brackets have not yet been released, so timing and opponents are tentative. We do know that Eielson, Galena, Valdez, and Monroe will be taking part with games starting at 9 a.m. and last game tipping off at 9:15 p.m. The tournament will run through Saturday with the girls championship being held on Friday at 8 p.m. and the boys championship being held on Friday at 6 p.m. We’ll have plenty of coverage of the tournament coming your way so don’t you worry.
Well, as far as I know that’s it. I’m new, so if I forgot anything please don’t harass me yet.
Look forward to presenting y’all with as much coverage as I can this coming week and in so many weeks to come.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at Hpisani@newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter @Hpisani91