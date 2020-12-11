The Nordic Ski Club Fairbanks will hold the Gundeloppet, its first distance race of the season in a virtual format, but it promises to give skiers lots of choices in how they complete the course.
The race at Birch Hill Recreation Area is 15K, but a 7.5K option is also available. Racers can choose classic or skate, and when to do the race over the weekend, between 9 a.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.
The races are both one-lap races on the designated courses. Grooming will be standard grooming with a skate lane and one track along the side of the trail. There will be no setup in the stadium — no V-board or fencing.
All registration for this event is online, with payment by credit card. Entry fees are $15 for NSCF members and $20 for nonmembers through midnight Friday night prior to the race. After that date, entry fees increase to $25. Race day entry is available, but it will also be via online registration, with payment by credit card. Registration is open through Sunday evening.
In addition to a confirmation e-mail, skiers will receive a time entry e-mail from Athlinks with a unique URL for uploading their race time. Skiers are responsible for skiing the correct course and for timing themselves and will have until midnight Wednesday night to enter their time.
For more information on registration, racecourses, and results, visit: https://www.nscfairbanks.org/programs/races/distance-series/distance-series-1/.
The Nordic Ski Club Board of Directors has made the decision to conduct these races in virtual format in light of the current health environment and statewide health emergency.
The board is trying to provide an opportunity for competition that will enable skiers to challenge themselves physically without creating a situation that promotes the spread of the virus.
