Another race, another track record for musher Mathieu Devred.
Devred and his six-dog team set a record pace of 22:36.9 on the eight-mile trail at Jeff Studdert Racegrounds back in February during the Alaska Dog Mushers Association Gold Run.
On Sunday, he topped his old record, completing the course in 22:30 to win the six-dog class of the Limited North American Championships. That was after he set a new track record on Saturday’s 6.2 mile heat of 17:14.7. His final elapsed time was 57:04.5.
Sunday was the third and final day of the LNAC, held under brilliantly sunny skies, although temperatures were a bit on the frosty side on Friday and Saturday. The race was dedicated to Carol Kleckner, a fierce advocate for sled dogs who won ADMA championships in every category, other than the open. Kleckner died in January.
Alex Rochat finished just a couple minutes behind Devred for second place in the six-dog, with Kim Wells, Dawn Brown and Evelyn Beeter rounding out the top five.
Pam Schamber took home the top spots in both the skijoring and four-dog classes, both of which traversed the 6.2 mile trails. Schamber took two dogs in the skijor race, finishing with a three-day total time of 48:06.0. Skijorer Scott Jerome was second and Sunnifa Deehr placed third.
In the four-dog class, Schamber turned in a total three-day time of 45:44.6. Amy Dunlap was second in 47:20.8, Alea Robinson third, Debora Summers fourth and Annie Grenier in fifth.
Kourosh Partow claimed the title in the eight-dog, 12.5 mile class. He finished with a total time of 103:21.5, followed by Amy Dunlap in 106:14.5 and Andrea Bond in 107:39.7.
Racing continues next weekend with the granddaddy of them all — the Open North American Championship. 2021 is the 75th Anniversary of the race, which will be dedicated to Gareth Wright. Races will start on Friday at 1 p.m. and continue the same time the next two days. For more information please check out the ADMA Facebook page and website: www.alaskadogmushers.com .
Limited North American results
Skijoring, 6.2 miles
Name Total time
1. Pam Schamber, 48:06.0
2. Scott Jerome, 52:17.2
3. Sunnifa Deehr, 53:35.6
4. Josh Link, 55:33.1
5. Alyeska Callis, 57:23.2
6. Robin Baker, 62:45.8
Four-dog, 6.2 miles
1. Pam Schamber, 45:44.5
2. Amy Dunlap, 47:20.8
3. Alea Robinson, 47:29.1
4. Debora Summers, 47:39.3
5. Annie Grenier, 48:22.9
6. Chris Burrow, 49:15.2
7. Jo Badalich, 49:18.6
8. Noah Pereira, 49:28.6
9. Kristen Eckwright, 51:27.0
10. Victoria Carver, 52:05.3
11. Lucia Chacon, 52:42.4
12. Frank Trettevik, 53:23.5
13. Marya Lewanski, 55:04.5
14. Brianna Sanford, 58:14.2
15. Lois Rockcastle, 62:00.1
16. Sean deWolski, 62:31.5
Six-dog, 8 miles
1. Mathieu Devred, 57:04.5
2. Alex Rochat, 59:38.9
3. Kim Wells, 61:01.1
4. Dawn Brown, 61:30.3
5. Evelyn Beeter, 61:39.7
6. Clyde Mayo Jr., 61:51.1
7. Terri Cadzow, 62:30.0
8. Clair Thomson, 62:51.3
9. Edie Forest, 66:45.1
10. Evie Callis, 67:32.1
11. Kristen Eckwright, 67:51.4
12. Eva Schrader, 73:32.5
13. Robin Baker, 81:47.2
Eight-dog, 12.5 miles
1. Kourosh Partow, 103:21.5
2. Amy Dunlap, 106:14.5
3. Andrea Bond, 107:39.7
4. Abigail Fox, 107.51.1
5. Jennifer Probert-Erhart, 108:39.6
6. Noah Pereira, 112:46.7
7. Mari Wood, 114:44.9
8. Joseph Henry, 116:53.9
9. Brittany Mason, 128:41.7