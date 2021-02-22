One day after setting a course record on the eight-mile loop at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds, Mathieu Devred followed it up with another speedy run Sunday to win the six-dog class in the Midnight Sun Gold Run.
Devred and his lead dog Spok sent the pace Saturday, completing the run in 22:36.9 under sunny skies and temperatures just below zero. That’s a record time for that loop, according to Alaska Dog Mushing Association’s Magali Philip.
It was colder on Sunday, with lows around minus 23 degrees when the first skijor teams went out at 11 a.m., warming up to only about minus 13 when it was time for Devred to take his second run.
It hardly slowed him down. He finished the second day in 22:49.4, for a winning total time of 45.46.3, more than 3 minutes faster than the second place finisher, Anny Malo. Kimberly wells was third, 49.36.1.
Josh Link, who rocked a purple snowsuit, was the winner in the 6.2 mile skijor category, finishing with a total two-day time of 45:39.4. Sunnifa Deehr, who was only 27 seconds slower than Link on Saturday, narrowed that gap on Sunday, finishing the loop just over a second behind Link. Deehr’s total two-day time was 46:08.5.
Pam Schamber held onto the top spot in the four-dog, 6.2 mile race. Her second-day time was 19:40 for a total elapsed time of 38.18.5. Kriya Dunlap posted almost identical runs on both days to finish second in a total elapsed time of 40:07.6. Deborah Summers was third in 40:36.8.
The top times in the 10-dog, 12.5-mile race remained very close on Sunday, but Anny Malo was able to hold onto the lead with a run of 38:03.5 for a two-day total of 75.31.0. Nikki Seo moved up a spot to finish second in 76.56.9 and Jason Dunlap was close behind, with a total of 76.58.5 for third place.
Midnight Sun Gold Run results
Skijoring, 6.2 miles
1. Josh Link, 45.39.4
2. Sunnifa Deehr, 46.08.5
3. Trisha Nelsen, 47.22.1
4. Becky Childs, 49.01.1
5. Alyeska Callis, 50.29.7
6. Pam Schamber SC
Four-dog, 6.2 miles
1. Pam Schamber, 38.18.5
2. Kriya Dunlap, 40:07.6
3. Deborah Summers, 40:36.8
4. Amy Dunlap, 40:44.2
5. Annie Grenier, 41.18.1
6. Noah Pereira, 42:34.9
7. Kristen Eckwright, 43:03.8
8. Chris Burrow, 43.35.0
9. Terri Cadzow, 45.15.1
10. Frank Trettevik, 46.20.4
11. Edie Forest, 48.14.7
12. Sean de Wolski, 65.14.3
13. Hailey Walton, 74.29.3
Six-dog, 8 miles
1. Mathieu Devred, 45.26.3
2. Anny Malo, 48:48.2
3. Kimberly Wells, 49:36.1
4. Lina Streeper, 49:48.1
5. Terri Cadzow, 50:33.6
6. Andrea Bond, 51:00.1
7. Kristen Eckwright, 51.01.1
8. Edie Forest, 52.44.2
9. Jennifer Probert Erhart, 53.24.9
10. Beth Callis, 53:48.5
11. Evie Callis, 55.51.4
12. Tony Blanford, 58.32.7
10-dog, 12.5 miles
1. Anny Malo, 75.31.0
2. Nikki Seo, 76.56.9
3. Jason Dunlap, 76.58.5
4. Lina Streeper, 77.02.2
5. Wendy Callis, 79.06.8
6. Dawn Brown, 79.09.2
7. Noah Pereira, 81.30.3
8. Elliot Rivest, 81.30.8
9. Tony Blanford, 82.09.3
10. Carl Erhart, 85.31.9
11. Steven Ward, 95.33.4
Kourish Partow, SC
Mari Hoe Raitto, SC