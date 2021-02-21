The Alaska Dog Mushers Association held the first day of the Midnight Sun Gold Run on Saturday, under sunny, but cold skies. The first event, skijoring, started at 11 a.m. with a temperature of minus 21 degrees, but by the time the last event of the day, the 10-dog race, began at 2:40 p.m., temperatures had risen to minus 2.
That was also one of the closest races of the day, with the first five mushers within a minute of each other.
Anny Malo is in the lead on the 12.5 Mile course, finishing in 37:27.5. Lina Streeper was only seconds behind, with an elapsed time of 37:51.2. Kourosh Partow was third in 37:55.5; Nikki Seo fourth in 37:57.8 and Jason Dunlap in fifth at 38:15.9.
Mathieu Devred had the top time in the six-dog, 8-mile race, finishing in 22:36.9. Anny Malo was next in 24:14.8 and Kim Wells in 24.30.8.
The four-dog race also featured some close times. The 6.2-mile race began at noon, with temperatures still hovering around minus 20. Pam Schamber turned in the fastest time at 19:40.0. Kriya Dunlap followed at 20:04.2, the Deborah Summers in 20:38.1 and Annie Grenier in 20:47.5.
Six people entered the skijor race, with Josh Link taking the lead at 22.35.3 on the 6.2 mile course. Sunnifa Deehr was right behind at 22:36.8 and Pam Schamber, who ran into some problems at the start, was third at 23:12.3.
The races continue today with the same start times for each event, and no temperature cutoff. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no spectators are allowed in the Musher’s Hall or holding area.
The 2021 race is being held in memory of Albert Carroll Jr.
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.
Midnight Sun Gold Run
Day 1 results:
Skijor - 6.2 miles
1. Josh Link, 22:35.3
2. Sunnifa Deehr, 22:36.8
3. Pam Schamber, 23.12.3
4. Trisha Nelsen, 24:00.5
5. Becky Childs, 24:55.6
6. Alyeska Callis, 25.07.6
Four-dog - 6.2 miles
1. Pam Schamber, 19:40.0
2. Kriya Dunlap, 20:04.2
3. Deborah Summers, 20:38.1
4. Annie Grenier, 20:47.5
5. Any Dunlap, 20:50.1
6. Kristen Eckwright, 21:24.6
7. Noah Perreira, 21:30.4
8. Chris Burrow, 21:46.2
9. Terri Cadzow, 22:14.5
10. Frank Trettevik, 23:15.1
11. Edie Forest, 23:44.9
12. Sean de Wolski, 31:32.9
13. Hailey Walton, 33:43.9
14. Claire Thomson, SC
6-dog, 8 miles
1. Matheiu Devred, 22:36.9
2. Anny Malo, 24.18.8
3. Kim Wells, 24:30.8
4. Lina Streeper, 24.31.2
5. Terri Cadzow, 24:52.5
6. Andrea Bond, 25:14.8
7. Kristen Eckwright, 25:20.1
8. Jennifer Probert Erhart, 26:28.8
9. Edie Forest, 26:35.4
10. Beth Callis, 26:51.4
11. Evie Callis, 27:51.7
12. Tony Blanford, 30:19.7
13. Frank Trettevik, DQ
14. Emily Schwing, SC
15. Andi Huetten, SC
10-dog, 12.5 miles
1. Anny Malo, 37:27.5
2. Lina Streeper, 37:51.2
3. Kourosh Partow, 37:55.5
4. Nikki Seo, 37:57.8
5. Jason Dunlap, 38:15.9
6. Dawn Brown, 39.20.4
7. Wendy Callis, 39.36.5
8. Joseph Henry, 40:06.1
9. Mari Hoe Raitto, 40:38.9
10. Noah Perreira, 40:42.2
11. Elliot Rivest, 41.04.4
12. Tony Blanford, 41.04.7
13. Carl Erhart, 42.32.6
14. Steven Ward, 46:56.0
15. Andi Huetten, S