Even a pandemic couldn’t stop the world’s longest, toughest snowmachine race — but it did throw it off course.
The Iron Dog, the annual snowmachine race that crosses the Alaska wilderness, bypassed Fairbanks this year, instead seeing racers start and finish in Big Lake.
Brad George of Wasilla and Robby Schachle of Big Lake came from behind on Saturday to claim their first title at the finish line. George and Schachle passed leaders Casey Boylan of Anchorage and Bryan Leslie of Wasilla Saturday morning after they departed Skwentna is first place but only 39 minutes ahead of George and Schachle.
The winners crossed the finish line at 12:23 p.m., followed by Boylan and Leslie at 12:55 p.m. with third-place finishers Chris Olds of Eagle River and Mike Morgan of Nome crossing at 1:13 p.m. Racers were still coming into Big Lake as of Saturday evening.
The champs of 2020 — Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad — ended up scratching from the race on Feb. 15 after running into trail issues somewhere between Unalakleet and Shaktoolik, according to race updates provided by The Iron Dog. The pair returned to Unalakleet to scratch.
The 2,600-mile race started Feb. 13 and took teams through Nome, Kotzebue, Galena and Ruby along with other Bush communities.
Along the way, racers partook in periodic COVID-19 testing. Noticeably absent this year was interaction with village residents, due to safety measures put in place by some villages. Racers also skipped a celebratory banquet in Nome, and fans were encouraged to watch the race online or via livestream rather than gathering at the start and finish line in Big Lake.
The pro class race featured 26 teams initially, while the expedition class started with 15. The pro class race features a long, tougher course while the expedition class, or rec class, started Feb. 11. On start day, pro class teams numbered 21 as five had withdrawn from the competition.
Veteran Iron Dogger Troy Conlon was the only Fairbanks racer signed up for the pro class, riding with Cody Barber of Wasilla.
