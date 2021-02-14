Two wrestlers who were standouts for North Pole High School are making their mark on the college level.
Brandon and Bradley Antesberger are both wrestling for Doane University in Crete, Nebraska, which competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Bradley Antesberger was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Wrestler of the Week for two straight weeks this season. In a Feb. 5 match against Morningside College, Bradley posted a pin over the 12th-ranked wrestler in the NAIA, which helped his team rally from a deficit. The pin was also a deciding point when the match was tied and the tiebreaker for the most pins in the match came into play, according to an email from Doane Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communication Rick Schmuecker.
That team win gave Doane its first-ever wrestling conference championship. Bradley Antesberger, who wrestles in the 197-pound class, is 19-1 for the season.
“Bradly, and his brother Brandon, have been a huge asset to the quick rebuild of our team — from one win in 2019 to 15 wins and conference champs (8-0) in 2021,” Schmuecker said. Both of the Antesbergers have a good chance to qualify for nationals, he said. Brandon Antesberger, who competed in the 182-pound class in high school, now wrestles in the 285-pound class in the heavyweight division.
“It’s a whole new style of wrestling,” Brandon said.
Brandon and Bradley both wrestled throughout their tenures at North Pole High School, with both going to the state championships in their respective classes, as well as nationals. Their older brother, Eric, also was a champion wrestler. They also have a sister, who opted for academics over athletics, the brothers said. Asked if she could hold her own against her brothers in a wrestling match, they laughed.
“Not even close,” Brandon said. “There’s no mercy in this family.”
It was a bit of a winding road for the Antesbergers’ arrival in Doane. Brandon was going to school in Lincoln, Nebraska, aiming for medical school, when Doane head wrestling coach Dana Vote heard about him.
“We started talking to him and that is how it all kind of developed,” Vote said. Brandon said he realized he wanted to get back into wrestling, as well. “Once Brandon became a part of the program we found out that he had a brother that was a very tough wrestler as well. I think the brothers really wanted to be a part of a team together as well.”
Brandon joined the team January 2020. He’s planning on a medical career, focusing on dermatology.
Meanwhile, Bradley had begun attending college at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah, looking at a degree in mechanical engineering. He placed third the 2020 National Collegiate Wrestling Association National Championships. So when Brandon spoke highly of Doane, so Bradley decided to check it out and the Antesberger boys were back together.
Vote said the brothers are very different in their own ways, however, “they are both very strong wrestlers and competitors,” he said. “I love having them on the team and they are huge team players. They really want to have team success and it has filtered down through our guys.”
For the Antesbergers, wrestling together is natural and they like to have fun. They enjoy their teammates, who come from all over the place: California, Mongolia, Hungary and Hawaii.
“We’ve built up some chemistry,” Brandon said. “We’re kind of natural practicing together. Instead of a serious mentality, we’re having fun.”
Vote said competing during COVID has been very challenging.
“I believe we wouldn’t be able to do it without the high level of commitment from the wrestlers themselves,” he said. “We screen our athletes daily and talk about being safe and continuing to keep social distancing a priority outside of practice.”
Both speak highly of their high school coach, Junior Lambert, and said their experiences in North Pole made it easy to transition into college.
“They just taught us to work hard and do things right” and competition would take care of itself, Brandon said. The goal this year is to finish strong. They want the team to do well and are aiming for nationals, and finishing the year as strong as possible.”
One thing growing up in North Pole has helped them with is dealing with Nebraska winters.
“You learn to embrace the suck,” Brandon said. “It’s kind of tough growing up in Alaska. You have to embrace the cold, but it makes the tough times feel like normal.”
They could do without the Nebraska winds, they both agreed.
However, a positive about wrestling in the Lower 48 is the number of opportunities they are exposed to.
“You can work harder and get noticed more for your talents,” Brandon said. “In Alaska, you don’t have a lot of opportunities. We don’t really have that exposure, so instead we’re going to spend that extra time to develop our skills a little more and when the opportunities come, we’re ready for them.”
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.