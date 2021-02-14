Doane University’s Bradley Antesberger, in orange, wrestles against Morningside College’s Kasten Grape, in a Feb. 5 dual meet. Antesberger collected a pin in the match, leading Doane to the conference victory. Brandon Antesberger also won his heavyweight match in the meet. The brothers are from North Pole, where both wrestled for the Patriots in high school.

Photo courtesy of Doane University