The Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks FXC team is beginning its summer programs for youth skiers on Monday and for masters and adults on May 25.
In order to comply with and continue to adapt to the latest COVID-19 statewide health mandates, FXC has broken up the 2020-21 programming into several four to eight week sessions and has outlined an extensive plan to help ensure the safety of all participants and the community.
The first session for juniors will limit group practices to 10 athletes and consist only of outdoor activities. Athletes will be asked to stay at least 10 feet apart when exercising and six feet apart when stationary. If at any point individuals need to be within six feet of each other, masks will be required. All strength exercises will be done virtually.
The first session for masters will follow similar protocol, however, classes will be capped at 15 people. Outdoor, in-person strength classes will also be offered, but participants will be asked to bring their own equipment. A 10-foot distance will be maintained between individuals.
Registration and a comprehensive list of FXC’s extensive session one precautionary measures can be found at www.nscfairbanks.org/programs/fxc. For additional questions, contact FXC head coach Nick Crawford at fxc@nscfairbanks.org.
