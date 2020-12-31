Happy New Year? 2021 has got to better than 2020. At least we hope. With just about every local sporting event canceled since last March, there might be a little light at the end of the tunnel.
The Two Rivers Dog Mushers Association held races just before Christmas and this weekend the Alaska Dog Mushers Association is set to begin its sprint season at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds off Farmers Loop Road. Racing will take place in two dog ski, four, six, eight, 10 and open dog classes on Sunday. Only mushers, handlers and race personnel will be allowed at the facility. Race cutoff temperature will be 20 below. This will be the first of three preliminaries.
High school sports are set to start up again. Hockey practices are set to begin on Monday with the first games within seven to 10 days or so. We are hearing a possible Jan. 15 start, and that the games will be played indoors and not outside. Teams will use the Polar Ice Arena in North Pole.
High school basketball is set to start practice on Jan. 11, with games to follow shortly. Teams were able to get through the regular season last spring, only to have their post-season tournaments and state championships crushed when the Alaska Schools Activities Association shut things down.
That said and done, and with vaccines against the virus arriving daily, the hope is that spring sports can be on track to start on time, if all goes well: running events, baseball, including the Alaska Goldpanners, softball, soccer and more.
Let’s hope for a more normal 2021 for all.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.