The Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks announced on Friday its first two Wednesday Night Ski Races of 2020.
The first event is set for this coming Wednesday at the Birch Hill Recreation Area and another race i scheduled there Feb. 5.
The races are open to all ages and abilities.
Race-day registration for each event starts at 5:45 p.m., and the competitions begin at 6:30 p.m.
The entry fee is $5 per race or $25 for the season.
Races will be rescheduled if temperatures are 5 below zero or colder.
For more information, visit www.nscfairbanks.org/programs/races.