The Denali State Bank “Virtual” Sonot Kkaazoot ends today, and according to the headline of an email from the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks, it “fits with the governor’s latest ‘hunker down’ orders.”
The Sonot, which starts and finishes at the Birch Hill Recreation Area, offers participants their choice of three courses: 20-, 40- and 50 kilometers. Participants can also ski two or all three courses.
Participants keep track of their distances and times.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, issued a mandate Friday night for people to remain home and practice social distancing. The mandate, which went into effect Friday and will be re-evaluated April 11, doesn’t apply to people who work in essential health care services, public government services and essential business activities.
Social distancing, as recommended by health officials in Alaska and worldwide, is as least 6 feet.
The NSCF email alluded to the third point of the governor’s mandate: “Outdoor activity (e.g., walking, hiking, bicycling, running, fishing or hunting) is permitted when a distance of six or more feet can be maintained between individuals not in the same household.”
The NSCF email stated, “So, have a blast skiing! Just stay six feet from anyone not in your household. Heck, even if you’re not participating in the Virtual Sonot (or not even skiing) get outside and get some exercise! Just keep that ‘social distance.’
“We’ve got lots of trails in the area (and lots at Birch Hill), so it shouldn’t be too hard to find the space you need.”
Sixty people, according to the NSCF website, have participated so far in the Virtual Sonot Kkaazoot, which started March 18.
Registration is available at sonotkkaazoot.org.
Sven Grage leads the 50K standings with an effort of 4 hours, 26 minutes and 41 seconds.
Donovan Granger, at 3:31:56, is first among the 40K skiers. Jim Gower is atop the 20K list at 1:17:11.