Fairbanks’ Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys, of Duluth, Minnesota, are among the 12 teams competing today through Sunday at the USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championships in Bemidji, Minnesota.
The champion duo at the event in the Bemidji Curling Club advances to the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship on April 18-25 in Kelowna, British Columbia. The world tournament is scheduled to have teams from 20 countries.
Persinger and Plys combined for the silver medal in last year’s mixed doubles nationals and reached the quarterfinals in the 2017 tournament. They also were the third-place team in the 2018 U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Team Trials.
Persinger is coming off a silver-medal finish in the USA Curling National Championships, which took place Feb. 8-15 at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington. She was part of women’s national champion squads in 2017 and 2018.
Two of Persinger’s teammates in Cheney — Cory Christensen, of Duluth, and Sarah Anderson, of Minneapolis — also are competing in the mixed doubles nationals.
Anderson and Korey Dropkin, also of Duluth, are partners in Bemidji and Christensen is paired with John Shuster, of Superior, Wisconsin.
Shuster skipped the men’s national champions in Cheney to earn his eighth men’s national team title. He also was the skip for the gold-medal U.S. Olympic men’s team at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Jerry Smith
Hardbat
table tennis
Registration is open for the Jerry Smith Alaska Hardbat Championships table tennis tournament on March 20 and 22 at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center.
Matches on March 20 are scheduled for 5-9 p.m., and are slated for noon to 6 p.m., on March 22.
The tournament is open to players of all ages and skill levels.
There will be cash prizes for the first to third-place finishers in the women’s open, men’s open, recreational singles, limited doubles and open doubles.
The entry fee is $10 each for students and $20 each for others. There also is $12 fee for each event entered.
Contact tournament director Diann Darnall at 978-2388 for more information.
More information about the Jerry Smith Alaska Hardball Championships also is available at www.fitt-club.net.
