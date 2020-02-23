Margie Smith stretched on the carpeted floor downstairs in the Fairbanks Curling Club on Saturday night.
It was a warmup before she and teammates had a 10-minute practice to help them prepare for today’s women’s final of the U.S. Curling Association Men’s and Women’s Senior National Championships.
Team Smith takes on Team Patti Lank, of Lewiston, New York, in the women’s final at 2:30 p.m.
Team Smith and Team Lank each tied for first place in the women’s round-robin standings at 3-1. The teams met earlier Saturday in a match, won 5-4 by Team Lank.
“In all, we had a really good game today (Saturday), and we’re going to have a really good game tomorrow (today),’’ said Smith, of St. Paul, Minnesota.
The men’s final is scheduled for the same time, and it features the winners of semifinals, which are slated for 10 a.m. today. The semifinal matchups are Team Paul Pustovar, of Hibbing, Minnesota, versus Team Joel Larway, of Lynnwood, Washington, and Team Michael Farbelow, of St. Paul, versus Team Jeff Wright, of Libertyville, Illinois.
Team Farbelow finished atop Division A of the men’s round-robin competition with a 7-0 record,. Team Larway and Team Wright shared first place in Division B with 6-1 marks to join Team Farbelow in the semifinals.
Team Pustovar and Team Murray Jackson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, each posted 5-2 records in Division A to set up a tiebreaker match Saturday night to determine the fourth participant for the semifinals.
Team Pustovar prevailed 6-5 in an extra end after trailing 5-3 in the sixth end. Team Pustovar registered a point in the seventh, eighth and extra ends.
“In both ends, the eighth end and the extra end, we had to steal a point,’’ Paul Pustovar said before a postmatch practice. “So you just try to get guards up front. Hopefully, they aren’t able to remove it them and we can get behind it, and then they don’t have a chance to score, and it worked in both ends.”
A guard is a stone thrown in front of the house, or scoring area.
Kim Hicks, who plays at the third, or vice , position for Team Jackson, appreciated the opportunity to play for a semifinal berth.
“It was great to be here and to be able to be competitive with some of these great teams,’’ Hicks said.
The men’s and women’s champions in the senior nationals advance to the World Senior Curling Championships on April 18-25 in Kelowna, British Columbia.
Saturday's Results
Women
Team Susan Dukes 5, Team TC Altus 3; Team Patti Lank 5, Team Margie Smith 4.
Team Margie Smith 11, Team TC Altus 0; Team Debra Aubrey 7, Team Susan Dukes 4.
Men
Team Mike Furbelow 7, Team Paul Pushover 6; Team Murray Jackson 4, Team Bill Gryder 2; Team Dave Running 5, Team Bob Leclair 4; Team Steve Shuttleworth 8, Team Al Gulseth 2.
Team Joel Larway 8, Team Jeff Wright 4; Team Craig Halliday 6, Team Jon Schiestel 4; Team Seppo Sormunen 5, Team Jeff Erickson 3; Team Russell Heier 5, Team Mark Carothers 2.
Tiebreaker: Team Paul Pustovar 6, Team Murray Jackson 5, extra end,
Round-Robin Standings
(in order)
Men — Division A: Farbelow 7-0; Jackson 5-2; Pustovar 5-2; Gryder 3-4; Shuttleworth 3-4; Eclair 2-5; Running 2-5; Gulseth 1-6.
Division B: Larway 6-1, Wright 6-1; Heier 5-2; Sormunen 5-2; Erickson 2-5; Halliday 2-5; Carothers 1-6; Schiestel 1-6.
Women — Lank 3-1, Smith 3-1, Aubrey 2-2, Dukes 2-2, Altus 0-4.