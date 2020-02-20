Bill Forsythe was asked if he was having fun Wednesday night during the late round-robin matches of the U.S. Curling Association National Senior Men’s and Women’s National Championships at the Fairbanks Curling Club.
The 78-year-old Cleveland resident responded with a smile that was brighter than the lights above the Fairbanks Curling Club’s ice sheets.
“Yes,” he said.
Forsythe has traveled the world because of a sport with which he was originally unfamiliar.
Many years ago, Forsythe’s mother died and his father later remarried a woman from Connecticu8t. His father’s new wife participated in curling.
“We had curling in Cleveland but I didn’t know anything about it,” Forsythe said. “She got my father curling and the two of them got me and my curling.”
In 1982, Forsythe went to Chatham, Ontario for what he thought was a program about learning how to be a curler. It instead was to teach people how to be curling instructors.
“However, it was a good way to learn about curling,” Forsythe recalled. “We went through the entire program and we absolutely fell in love with the sport.”
It also was the start of his 34-year career as a curling official.
Forsythe said he doesn’t know how curling tournaments he’s officiated. He does know his passion for curling.
“Everyone of them I’ve worked at, it’s the friendship, the camaraderie; all the people here, they love it,” Forsythe said.
He officiated in the USCA Club Nationals three years ago at the Fairbanks Curling Club.
“It was really fun coming back and seeing people I met for the first time then,” he said. “The people are friends.
“Anywhere you go where they have curling, you’re welcome.”
The senior nationals started Wednesday with round-robin matches for the 11 men’s teams.
Five women’s teams are entered and they begin matches today.
The tournament runs through Sunday, when the semifnals begin at 10 a.m., and championship matches start at 2:30 p.m.
The tournament is a qualifier for the World Senior Curling Championships on April 18-25 in Kelowna, British Columbia.
Wednesday’s Results
Men
First Draw: Shuttleworth 7, Leclair 5; Farbelow 7, Jackson 3; Pustovar 8, Gryder 2; Running 8, Gulseth 4.
Second Draw: Erickson 11, Carothers 0; Sormunen 6, Heier 5; Wright 9, Halliday 0; Larway 7, Schiestel 6.
Third Draw: Jackson 6, Pustovar 3; Gulseth won against Leclair; Shuttleworth 6, Running 4; Farbelow 9, Gryder 2.
Fourth Draw: Larway 11, Halliday 6 (eight ends); Sorumen 9, Carothers 0 (seven ends); Heier 5, Erickson 4 (eight ends); Wright vs. Schlestel, late.
