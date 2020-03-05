The University of Alaska Museum of the North is hosting a reception for the Alaska Gold Kings from 3-6 p.m. Sunday.
From the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s, the Gold Kings hockey team was a mainstay for sports fans in Fairbanks.
When the Kings moved to the Lower 48, it was a major loss for the hockey community.
Many of the photos, newspaper clippings, game programs, jerseys, sticks and other memorabilia from that era were put in storage, awaiting an uncertain fate.
All of the Gold King artifacts are now being donated to the University of Alaska Fairbanks for permanent preservation.
An official transfer ceremony is scheduled for Sunday as the final event of this year’s edition of Hockey Week In Fairbanks.
John Rosie, former team owner and president of the Gold Kings, will be in town for the event.
The collection will be officially accepted by university officials.
Light food and adult beverages will be provided. Former Gold Kings players and fans are encouraged to attend.
“This may well be our last best chance to celebrate the great organization we all remember so fondly,” said former Gold Kings defenseman Mike MacDonald.
Rob Proffitt, Fairbanks Ice Dogs general manager and a former Gold Kings player, said, “It (Gold Kings) was the foundation of what Ice Dogs hockey has been built on now for 23 years.”
News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin contributed to this report. Randy Zarnke is the founder and president of the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame and author of “Fairbanks Hockey Pioneers.” He can be reached at itrap@gci.net.