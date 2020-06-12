Will Coleman, Davya Flaharty, Kristin O’Brien and Matt Glover all hold the first place spot in their respective categories after completing the first of three virtual races that will count toward the Fairbanks Cycle Club’s 2020 Tour of Fairbanks.
The FCC announced in May that the Tour, traditionally a five-stage road race held in June, would take place this year in virtual fashion over the span of three months to help comply with coronavirus related health mandates. Additionally, instead of the Tour only including one five-stage road race, it would also incorporate a five-stage mountain and gravel race.
Participants were asked to complete the road race between June 4 and 7 and record their times using the Strava app. Routes were posted online and riders were asked to complete the courses alone. If multiple riders were on the course, they had to stay 20 feet apart.
Coleman currently holds the first place ranking in the Open Men category, with a 10-second lead over Tyson Flaharty. Luke Buth is close behind in third.
Davya Flaharty leads the Open Women after holding a strong 17 mph pace in the final stage, which included a 2,200 foot climb up Wickersham Dome. Alisabeth Thurston Hicks is in second.
O’Brien overtook Anna Rix in the Wickersham Dome stage to win the overall in the Masters/Sport Women category by 58 seconds.
Glover sits in the top spot in the Masters/Sport Men category.
The mountain bike segment is scheduled to take place from July 16-19. The series will wrap up with the gravel races from August 27-30.
