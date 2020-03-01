Tony Tomsich, a former West Valley High School and Western Washington University standout runner, was among 565 overall finishers Saturday in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta.
Tomsich just missed a top-100 finish, as he completed the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 25 minutes and 16 seconds for 102nd place. The Vancouver, British Columbia, resident averaged a pace of 5 minutes, 33 seconds per mile.
Tomsich also was among 175 men and three Alaskans who finished the qualifying event for the Summer Olympics, scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9 in Tokyo.
Anchorage native Anna Dalton and Soldotna’s Megan Youngren were among the 390 finishers in the women’s field.
Dalton clocked 2:49:24 for 387th overall and 212th place among the women. Youngren ended the race in 2:50:27 for 405th overall and 230th among the women.
Dalton ran a 6:28 pace, while Youngren averaged 6:31 per mile.
Fairbanks’ Keri McEntee was among the women’s entries but she didn’t complete the race.
McEntee completed 10 miles and had a split of 1:25:22. She averaged 6:26 per mile.
Anchorage native Aaron Fletcher got as far as 16 miles and had a split of 1:38:01. His average was 6:34 per mile.
The top three men’s and women’s finishers each Saturday will comprise the U.S. squad for the marathon in the Tokyo Summer Games.
Galen Rupp, a two-time Olympic medalist, won overall in the marathon trials for second straight time, as he finished in 2:09:20.
Rupp was the bronze medalist in the marathon at 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro and the native of Portland, Oregon, earned the silver medal in the men’s 10,000-meter run in the 2012 London Olympics.
Jacob Riley, of Boulder, Colorado, was the runner-up in 2:10:02 and Abdi Abdirahman, of Tucson, Arizona, crossed the finish line one second later to secure the final U.S. Olympic men’s spot for Tokyo.
Aliphine Tuliamak was the fastest woman Saturday in 2:27:31, edging Boston’s Molly Seidel by eight seconds for the closest finished in the history of the women’s marathon trials.
Sally Kipyego, a former Texas Tech University standout, rounded out the U.S. Olympic women’s marathon squad with an effort of 2:28:52.
The three-time Big 12 Conference women’s cross country champion was the silver medalist for Kenya in the women’s 10,000 meters at the London Olympics.
