Three members of the Stingray Swim Team have signed National Letters of Intent to swim for schools in Michigan.
On Friday, Logan Fox signed the paperwork at swim as a scholarship athlete for Saginaw Valley State University during a socially distanced signing party at Patty Pool. He was joined by teammates Heidi and Ezra Billings, who in November signed to swim for Northern Michigan University. All three also swim for West Valley High School. Their families and Stingray teammates joined them around the pool to celebrate.
Stingray coach Josh Gregory said Fox is the 11th Stingray swimmer to sign with an Outside collegiate team since 2018.
“It’s been eight years of hard training, and now it’s paid off,” Gregory said of the three college-bound swimmers.
Gregory said several Stingray swimmers have advanced to swim for the University of Alaska Fairbanks, but several others have gone further afield.
“We hadn’t had anyone go out of state for quite a while and in 2018 we had a couple and now we’re up to 11,” he said. “I think it’s just a culture thing. They see their teammates a few years ahead of them sign with out of state schools and then it starts to become a reality.”
All three have been swimming competitively for about eight years, and Gregory praised them for their leadership abilities, as well as their academic and athletic abilities.
Fox said he had learned a lot from swimming, especially discipline. The process of deciding on which school to sign with was difficult, he said, especially since all of his visits were virtual. The COVID-19 pandemic also interrupted his normal training schedule, he said, so he bumped up the dryland training and made sure he worked extra hard when he was able to get in the pool.
“I love coming to practice,” he said. “It’s something I look forward to, seeing everyone, especially this year.” He said he plans to major in either nutrition or physical therapy at Saginaw Valley.
Joanna Fox said she was very proud of what Logan has accomplished, “especially this year, which was really rough,” she said. “I’m extremely thankful for the phenomenal coaching he’s received.”
Ezra and Heidi Billings also were recognized at Friday’s event. The two are twins and will be attending Northern Michigan University together.
“I’m excited to bring a part of home with me to college,” Ezra said. “It’ll make me a little less nervous,” noting that he’s also looking forward to having new coaches and new friends.
He’s planning to major in computer science or multimedia production.
Heidi said she also is nervous about college, but very excited. Having her brother there will help, too, she said.
“It’ll make it a lot easier because it’s a long way from home and we’ve never even been there,” she said. “It definitely makes the transition a lot less nerve-wracking.”
Both said having the support of their Stingray teammates, as well as other swimmers around the state has been very important.
She said she’s undecided about a major, but is leaning toward biochemistry or exercise science.
“I’m also looking forward to be racing at a higher level,” she said. “I think that’ll push me, just being around faster people.”
