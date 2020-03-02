John Teets and Madison Morey are the College Honor Roll inductees for the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame. This year’s ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
A profile of the Coach of the Year is scheduled to be published Tuesday and the profile for the 2020 Inductee is slated for Wednesday.
John Teets was born and raised in Fairbanks. He started skating at age 3 on a small outdoor rink near the family home.
He was a member of the inaugural Ice Puppies program. Teets played youth hockey in the NAHA Grizzly and Arctic Lions programs through his first year at the midget level, when they won the Tier I State Championship under coach Rob Proffitt. That same year, Hutchison High School won the Greatland Hockey Conference state title, with Teets earning all-conference honors.
“I could have told you years ago this day would come when John’s name is added to the College Hockey Honor Roll,” Proffitt said. “John not only had relentless work ethic and drive but was a student of the game while being an amazing scholar. It was an absolute pleasure to have coached John Teets.”
Teets’ hockey career included a long tour of North America, with a couple stops back in Fairbanks. He played for the Pikes Peak (Colorado) Miners in the North American Prospects Hockey League and won its U-16 championship. The following season, Teets played for the famed Russell Stover program in Kansas City, Missouri, in the Tier I Elite League.
For his first season of junior hockey, Teets played for his hometown Ice Dogs. Teets spent the next two seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League with the Fort MacMurray Oil Barons. He came back home to play for the Ice Dogs in his final year of junior eligibility.
Teets played college hockey with the University of Alabama Huntsville, of the NCAA Division I Western Collegiate Hockey Association. The team’s won-loss record was never much to brag about, but Teets won numerous scholar-athlete honors, including Academic All-American following his senior season.
He graduated in 2019 with a degree in finance. He now lives in Tempe, Arizona, where he works as an investment analyst.
Teets expressed his gratitude to those who steered his path along the way.
“I want to thank my parents (Dave Teets and Ann Mitchell) and all the coaches, mentors, and teammates who helped me achieve my goals in hockey and in life,” he said.
Madison “Maddy” Morey, who was born and raised in Fairbanks, started skating at a young age and began playing organized youth hockey as soon as she was eligible.
She always played at the wing position.
Morey moved easily between organizations, playing for FAHA, Arctic Lions and the Ice Breakers. Her family hosted several Ice Dogs players over the years, which further fueled her interest in the sport. She recalled the positive impacts of coaches Wayne Sawchuk, Rich Nicolai, Jim Barton, Mark Weber and Luther Brice.
Mark Weber has clear memories of coaching Morey.
“Madison was the only girl on our pee wee team that won the state tournament and went on to play in the national tournament in Washington, D.C.,” Weber said. “She was a tenacious player and very focused on her improvement and committed to getting better. She definitely fit right in with the boys on the team.”
Morey progressed beyond youth hockey.
“I played my entire high school career for the North American Hockey Academy in Stowe, Vermont,” Morey said. “NAHA hosted an annual summer hockey camp in Fairbanks, which I attended from age 9 to 14.
“They offered me a spot in their program during the summer prior to my freshman year, which I gladly accepted. We won the league championship my junior year. We also won a big tournament after being behind in the championship game by three goals. We battled back to tie and then I scored the winning goal.
“I served as captain for two seasons. I also won an outstanding academic award my senior year.”
Morey started talking with the coaching staff at Merrimack College, an NCAA Division I program in North Andover, Massachusetts, during her junior at NAHA.
“This was a brand new program. I would be on their first team ever. That appealed to me,” she recalled.
“Our win-loss record got better every year I was there and we finished over .500 my senior year,” she added. “I was named as the Top Scholar Athlete in Hockey East in three of my years, and received the Athletic Director’s award my senior year.”
Morey graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering and was named the top student in her class.
“I really enjoyed playing for the coaching staff at Merrimack,” Morey said. “They were knowledgeable and cared about each player as a person, more so than as a hockey player. This made a huge difference in my college experience.”
Warriors head coach Erin Hamlen described Morey as a pioneer with Merrimack women’s hockey.
“She was ready to step into any role that we gave her on the ice — power play, penalty kill, and even played a little defense,” said Hamlen, who’s in her fifth season as Merrimack’s head coach. “She worked hard both in the athletic and academic arenas, and created success for herself in both worlds.
“In her junior year at Merrimack, she and another teammate designed the trophy for the winner of the Women’s Hockey East regular season. This trophy will be awarded every season to the top finisher in the league, which will be a legacy for Maddy. To say that Maddy was impressive in all areas is an understatement. I’m thankful that I had the opportunity to coach her.”
Morey is currently working as a material scientist for a major biopharmaceutical company on the East Coast, and has begun applying to Ph.D. programs.
Randy Zarnke is the founder and president of the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame, and author of “Fairbanks Hockey Pioneeers.” He can be reached at itrap2@gci.net.