The hammer, in curling, is the last shot of each end (segment).
Patti Lank, the skip of a quartet of curlers from New York state and Minnesota, had the hammer in the eighth and final end of Thursday night’s match against Team Debra Aubrey in the U.S. Curling Association Men’s and Women’s Senior National Championship.
It was one of the most important shots for Lank in her team’s first round-robin match of the five-day tournament at the Fairbanks Curling Club.
Lank delivered a rock which took out one of Team Aubrey’s two rocks in the house (scoring area) to seal a 9-7 win over Team Aubrey, which is comprised of curlers from Arizona.
“So, basically I just wanted to keep it clean and have a shot for myself in the end, which I did,” Lank, of Lewiston, New York, said after the two-hour contest on Sheet 3 of the curling club.
Lank and Sandra Brown, who’s also from Lewiston and plays at the team’s third position, were part of the 2018 senior women’s national champions. The squad advanced to the world senior championships in Lethbridge, Alberta, where it reached the playoffs and placed fourth.
The men’s and women’s champions of this year’s senior nationals advance to the world championships on April Lank’s other teammates this week at the Fairbanks Curling Club are second Lisa Johnson, of Racine, Wisconsin, and lead Linda Christensen, of Duluth, Minnesota.
“We all live in different spots ... but we have gotten together and done four tournaments this year, and we just get along really well,” Lank said. “We’re really good friends.”
The chemistry showed Thursday in the first end, where Team Lank grabbed a 4-0 lead.
“We just came out really strong,” said Lank, “and the more that the other team got to learn the ice, they started just making really fantastic draws against us and stole a few on us.
“Once we got the hammer back, we started another big one, I guess.”
Team Lank had an 8-3 lead after the fourth end but Team Aubrey chipped away.
Aubrey and her teammates made it 8-4 in the sixth end and trimmed Team Lank’s lead to 8-7 after generating three points in the seventh end.
“It was exciting, wasn’t it?,” Aubrey, with a smile, said of the seventh-end burst.
“We were getting our rocks in, and more than anything else, we were actually doing well making our shots and getting the rocks in play where we needed them,” said the skip from Chandler, Arizona.
“When we needed a guard, we got a guard. Everyone was just playing really well.”
Aubrey’s teammates — third Lu Brock, second Aimee Matchette and lead Tracey Drummond — are each from Scottsdale, Arizona.
Aubrey, Brock and Drummond also played in the 2018 seniors nationals, which took place in Duluth.
Thursday's Other Results
Women
Team Margie Smith 11, Team Susan Dukes 4.
Men
Team Mike Farbelow 6, Team Al Gulseth 1; Team Paul Pustover 5, Team Steve Shuttleworth 4; Team Bob Leclair 6, Team Murray Jackson 5; Team Bill Gryder 8, Team Dave Running 5; Team Craig Halliday 6, Team Jeff Erickson 4; Team Jeff Wright 6, Team Russell Heier 4; Team Joel Larway 7, Team Mark Carothers 4; Team Seppo Sormunen 6, Team John Schiestel 3.
Team Jackson 8, Team Running 1; Team Farbelow 7, Team Shuttleworth 6; Team Pustover 9, Team Gulseth 4; Team Leclair 9, Team Gryder 5.
Team Heier 8, Team Larway 6; Team Erickson 9, Team Schiestel 2; Team Sormunen 6, Team Halliday 3; Team Wright 8, Team Carothers 3.
