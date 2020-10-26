Team Alaska, with just a 13-man roster, finished fourth in the Men’s Senior Baseball League World Series in Arizona on Saturday.
After posting a 3-2 record in pool play, Alaska beat the Washington Rangers 6-2 in single-elimination play tourney. They lost 8-2 to the Sun Rocks and finish fourth in the annual event.
Team Alaska featured locals player/coach Ricky Campbell, Zack Peek, Jack Lucas and former Eielson prep star Doug Lamb. Dalton Chapman and Jake Ridley from Anchorage and Kyle Bovy from Palmer were also a part of the team. Team Alaska won the NABA, the National Adult Baseball Association title last season.
ASAA updates face mask policy
The Alaska Schools Activities Association has amended its stance on face masks for high school athletes.
After making it mandatory late last week, the ASAA one day later ruled that masks are not required while actively participating, but rather recommends they be worn “if feasible.”
The other ASAA mask recommendations remain in place. For example, people sitting on the bench during games should wear a mask. Additionally, the ASAA would like to remind schools, students and families that research shows that wearing masks is an important measure in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Therefore, the wearing of masks even while vigorously engaged in an activity is allowed. The ASAA will be working with various sports officials groups on how to manage this during competitions.
Prep football season ends
The Alaska high school football season came to an end this weekend.
The East Anchorage Thunderbirds shut out the Bartlett Golden Bears 41-0 in their region championship contest. The South Anchorage Wolverines and West Anchorage Eagles decided not to play in the third-place match up.
The Service Cougars outscored the Chugiak Mustangs 28-13 in the fifth place game.
Highlight of this game: Chugiak kicker Josh Rolston matched his state record 56 yard field goal. He set the record just a couple of weeks ago during a regular season contest.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.