Early round matches in the Sam Woodke Women’s and Men’s Doubles Tournament took place this week. Despite some rain, all scheduled matches have been completed and the stage is set for competitive semi-finals matches today starting at 5 p.m. at the Dan Ramras Community Tennis Courts.
In the men’s bracket, John McElroy and Ryan Hallsten confirmed their top seed, by easily beating Peter Beardsley and Jon Nachtigal 6:0, 6:0. McElroy and Hallsten will play Eric Markham and Dan Raskovic who drew on their experience to defeat the youngsters Josh McElroy and Karlo Kristonovic 7:5, 6:1, after trailing 2:5 in the first set.
The bottom of the draw saw the No. 2 seeded team of high school rivals Luke Millam (Lathrop) and Cole Neal (West Valley) team up to defeat father-son team David Park and Peter Park 6:3, 6:4. In the semifinal, they will take on Brett and Steve Carlson (another father-son pairing), who advanced over Aidan Payan and David Stark (6:1, 6:4).
On the women’s side, the No. 1 seed mother-daughter team of Lorri McElroy and Hailey Messick advanced to the semifinal due to a first round bye. They will play Tracy Landram and Pat Moodie who won their first round match against Lee Lemay and Gina Pender.
Sabine Siekmann and Emily Huston confirmed their No. 2 seeding with a win over Karen Harris and Teresa Abbe. Grace Minder and Jelica Stamatovic qualified for the semifinals against Erin Hendricks (Monroe) and Samantha Stark (West Valley) another set of high school rivals turned doubles partners. Harris and Abbe defeated Hendricks and Stark to advance to the consolation round final against Lee Lemay and Gina Pender.
Friday night lineup
Men’s Doubles semifinals start at 5 p.m.
John McElroy and Ryan Hallsten vs. Eric Markham and Dan Raskovic
Luke Millan and Cole Neal vs. Brett Carlson and Steve Carlson
Women’s Doubles semifinals starting at 5 p.m.
Lorri McElroy and Hailey Messick vs. Tracy Landram and Pat Moodie
Emily Huston and Sabine Siekmann vs. Grace Minder and Jelica Stamatovic
Finals and matches for third place following semifinals after suitable rest.