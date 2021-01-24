10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 24, 2011 — CHICAGO — There was one Monster of the Midway in the NFC championship game and his name was Aaron Rodgers.
He wasn’t even at his best and, still, he was better than the first, the second and the third quarterback used in vain by the Chicago Bears against their bitter rivals.
Dodgers ran for a score and made a TD-saving tackle in leading the Green Back Packers into the Super Bowl with a bone-jarring 21-14 victory Sunday over Chicago.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” Rodgers said. “I’m at a loss for words.”
Rodgers played well enough to keep the Bears off balance all afternoon, Green Bay punter Tim Masthay kept Devin Hester under wraps and the Packers’ superb defense took care of the rest in knocking the Bears out of the playoffs.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 24, 1996 — There will be a few changes, but the Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race from Bethel to Aniak and back will go on as scheduled, race officials announced Tuesday.
Alaska’s richest mid-distance sled dog race is scheduled to get under way Friday.
Actually, three races are set to get started Friday as more than 30 teams are expected to be on hand for Kuso 300, Bogus Creek 150 and Akiak Dash.
With little snow and icy conditions expected, the Kuskokwim 300 board of directors has made several changes for this year’s race.
For the safety of the dogs, the Kuso 300 will forgo its traditional start of two teams at a time. Mushers will also have the option of leaving the starting chute with a snowmachine hooked to their asked for a few files to give more control of the 14-dog teams.
50 YEARS AGO
The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Jan. 23, 1971 — The Lathrop Malemutes rode a 32-point performance by junior forward Steve Frank last night to a come-from-behind 58-52 victory over the visiting East Anchorage Thunderbirds here.
The Malemutes, who were playing their first game in over three weeks showed the results of the layoff, especially at the foul line in the first half.
East jumped to a fast 6-0 lead with Marvin Hipsak hitting for two quick baskets and Bob McNabb chipping another. Gary Creamer of Lathrop put his team on the boards at 4:58 in the quarter, followed a short time later by Pat Miller who hit from the key making the score 6-4 in favor of the visitors.