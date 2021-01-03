Welcome to “Sports Throwback,” where we look back every Sunday on what was happening on this day 10, 25 and 50 years ago in sports.
10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 3, 2011 — The weather warmed up and the mushers turned out to race Sunday at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds an Alaska Dog Mushers Association Annamaet Challenge Series event.
They didn’t turn out in the same numbers they did a few years ago, but there were 26 mushers and skijorers on hand compared to the six who turned out a week ago when the temperatures were about 55 degrees cooler.
With temperatures at or above the freezing mark, the Open-class race attracted the most teams, as 11 took to the 12.3-mile trail using teams ranging from eight to 13 dogs.
Veterans Jeff Conn hooked up 12 dogs and caused to victory with a run of 41 minutes, 21.6 seconds, a little more than 30 seconds ahead of runner-up Amanda Byrd, who used a 10-dog team. Byrd checked in at 41:5.9.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 3, 1996 — The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team avenged an earlier loss to the Chico State Wildcats by jumping out to a big first-half lead in an 86-80 win in Chico, Calif., Tuesday.
After losing to the Wildcats 98-89 Friday in the semifinals of the Mac Martin tournament, the Nanooks came out “firing on all eight cylinders,” according to Nanooks coach George Roderick. By halftime Tuesday, the Nanooks amassed a 47-29 lead.
“We probably played our best half of basketball all year in the first half,” Roderick said.
But the lead evaporated in the seconds, as the Wildcats pulled to within 73-71 with 3:27 left. Just in time, Nanooks senior forward Archie Young found his three-point touch to keep the Wildcats from wrestling the lead away.
“Archie came back to hit a three pointer to put us up 76-71 with 2:57 left,” Roderick said. “He hit three three-pointers in the last three minutes to ice it.”
50 YEARS AGO
The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Jan. 2, 1971 — The Eielson Ravens continued their winning ways last night at Eielson as they defeated the Monroe Rams in an area basketball game by the score of 58 to 43.
The two teams clash again tonight, this time at Monroe with the feature game scheduled to start at 8 p.m. following a 6:30 p.m. preliminary between the Monroe and Eielson Jayvees. Last night the Eielson Jayvees also won their contest.
The Ravens under coach Ted DeLeon got off to a fast start and held a 20 to eight lead at the end of the first period against the cold shooting Rams from Monroe. The second period saw a reversal of form with Monroe coming back and the Eielson shooting only collecting half a dozen points. The Rams came within three points, 26-23, as the first half thunder-ended.
The final was controlled by Eielson as the Rams, fresh from a three-win road trip and a home win a week ago against their Alumni were a sluggish ball team and couldn’t get rolling. The Rams only scored three points in the third while Eielson got 13.