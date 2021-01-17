10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 17, 2011 — CHICAGO — Football’s oldest rivalry has a grand new prize: a spot in the Super Bowl.
Maybe even with an anniversary reprise of the “Super Bowl Shuffle” if the Chicago Bears can get past the Green Bay Packers.
“It’s a big deal. We have a lot of history with them,” Bears star linebacker Brian Urlacher said after a 35-24 victory over Seattle set up an NFC championship game matchup with Green Bay. “We don’t like them, they don’t like us.”
Jay Cutler ran for two touchdowns and there for two as Chicago (12-05) pounded the Seahawks from the outset. The Bears’ built a 28-0 lead, but it was against the first division winner with a losing record, making it difficult to measure how good they are. The NFL will find out next week against the Packers (12-6), who have beaten third-seeded Philadelphia and top-seeded Atlanta on the road this month.
The last time Chicago won the NFL title, Walter Payton, Jon McMahon and Mike Singletary did the “Super Bowl Shuffle” all over their opponents. That was 25 years ago, and to compare these Bears with the wild bunch that won Chicago’s only Super Bowl 25 years ago is a stretch. But next Sunday’s matchup is fitting if only for the history: It will be the biggest game in Chicago’s 90-year series with the Packers. They will play the the 182nd time next Sunday, but it’s their first meeting for the NFC title.
25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 17, 1996 — If you heard a lot of shouting out the North Pole way on Tuesday night, there was a good reason for it.
It was a perfect evening for the North Pole High Patriots as both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams registered victories over the rival Eielson Ravens and Patriot hockey team registered its first win over the Lathrop Malemutes since coach Chuck Tosch took over the coaching reigns three years ago.
Even the North Pole Middle School seventh- and eight-grade girls’ basketball teams swept their games against Eielson.
“It was a great day for the Patriots all the way down the line,” said boys’ basketball coach Vince Fantazzi.
50 YEARS AGO
The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Jan. 18, 1971 — The University of Alaska hockey team stayed in the thick of the Anchorage City League championship race by scoring a pair of wins in the Cook Inlet City over the weekend.
Coach Fred Stevenson’s Nanooks skated past Texaco 3-0 Saturday and came back with a 3-1 triumph over Hohn Plumbers yesterday Afternoon.
The triumph gives UA a 5-2-1 league record, good for 11 points. First National Bank heads the race with 19 points and a 9-3-1 record while Alaska Methodist University os second with 13 points and 6-3-1 mark.
The runner-up spot will be on the line this weekend when AMU visits Fairbanks for two games with the Nanooks on the Beluga ice. Game time is 8 pm. Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The two schools have met only one time previously with UA pulling out a 5-4 win.