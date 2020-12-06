Welcome to “Sports Throwback,” where we look back every Sunday on what was happening on this day 10, 25 and 50 years ago in sports.
10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 6, 2010 — Jared Lees earned a pair of singles titles during the summer in the Pacific Northwest, but he was hungry for one in his home state.
Lees’ hunger ended Sunday afternoon in the boys age-14 final of The Alaska Club Junior Tennis Championships in Anchorage. The seventh-grade student at Randy Smith Middle School prevailed 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 over Cole Fox.
“This kid was close to my age, and this was a really big win for me because I had never beat him before” Lee, 12, said by cell phone Sunday. “I wanted to work toward my goal of trying to be the best in Alaska for my age group.”
There were only two Fairbanks entries among the 38 in the tournament and both returned home with titles. Tessa Boertje, a West Valley High School junior, prevailed in the girls 18 singles division and earned a doubles honor.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 6, 1995 — It wasn’t quite a once in a lifetime opportunity for Bakersfield Fog forward Marty Wells … it was more like a once in a period opportunity.
Wells, skating on his only shift of the third period Tuesday night, notched the goal that sent once-rolling Alaska reeling as the Fog defeated the Gold Kinds 3-2 in West Coast Hockey League action in front of 620 fans at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Alaska, which hosts the second game of the series at 7 p.m. today, dropped to 9-6-3 with the loss while the win moved Bakersfield (6-9-1) into a last-place tie with inactive Reno. The Anchorage Aces (9-10-2) crept two points closer to second0place Alaska, which now leads by a single point, in the standings with a 5-3 win over Fresno Tuesday night.
50 YEARS AGO
The News-Miner did not publish on the day. Here is an item from Dec. 7, 1970 — The University of Alaska hockey team lost its bid for sole possession of first place in the Anchorage City Hockey League Sunday when the First National Bank Blades skated to an easy 9-3 victory and the top spot in the league.
The Nanooks entered the game in the top spot by virtue of a surprisingly easy 8-1 rout of the Texaco Chiefs on Saturday night.
UA now stands 2-1-1 in ACL action while the Blades are 3-1.