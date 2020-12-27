10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 27, 2010 — A break in Carol Blevins’ dog team was caused by a moose counter forcing her to put one injured dog into the sled bag while competing in Sunday’s Alaska Dog Musher Association Annamaet Challenge Series Race at the Jeff Student Racegrounds. Blevins was the only musher in the mid-distance class. The temperature for the first race of the season was 22 below, so only a handful of mushers showed up to compete in the event. Sara Tabbert was the lone skijored and only six mushers braved the cold weather to compete.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 27, 1995 — Just two days after spreading Christmas cheer, the Alaska Gold Kings hit the road to avenge some of the team’s toughest losses. They start a three-game road trip against the Bakersfield Fog tonight.
The Fog, sporting the West Coast Hockey League’s worst record at 18-14-1, defeated the Kings in a pair of games at the Big Dipper earlier this month after splitting a pair of overtime games with the Kings in Bakersfield in November. The teams face off today at 6:30 p.m. AST. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on KIAK 970-AM.
Following tonight’s game in Bakersfield, the Gold Kings travel to Fresno for a tilt against the Fresno Falcons (10-11-2) Friday and continue on to face the Reno Renegades (9-12-2) in Reno on Saturday.
The Kings have defeated the Falcons in all three meetings this season, but two games have been decided in an overtime shootout. Alaska is 1-2 against the Renegades this season.
The Gold Kings are coming off a two-game losing streak following last weekend’s unsuccessful visit to Anchorage in which the Anchorage Aces defeated the Kings 7-6 on Friday and pulled out a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday.
Gold Kings coach Wayne Sawchuk was unavailable for comment.
50 YEARS AGO
The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Dec. 26, 1970 — Plans are all set for the Lathrop High School 1970 Holiday Tournament that is scheduled to begin in the Malemutes gym Monday night and last through Wednesday.
The round-robin tournament will consist of four teams, each playing the other team once.
The participating teams, plus Lathrop, will be the Sitka Wolves, Palmer Moose and the Kodiak Bears.
The host Malemutes squad hopes to better its record of three wins and three losses and get on the winning track for the last half of the season — the half that really counts in high school play.
The Malemutes under new coach Claire Markey have so far played six games, against three opponents, Monroe, Eielson, and Palmer, and have split each series. Market hopes his team will have his patterns and fundamentals down by the first of the year — and hopefully, by Holiday Tournament time and make a good run for the Class AA flag in high school competition.