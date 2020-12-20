Welcome to “Sports Throwback,” where we look back every Sunday on what was happening on this day 10, 25 and 50 years ago in sports.
10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 20, 2010 — Keven McHenry knows his team has the talent and experience to be one of the top high schools boys basketball teams in the state, but the North Pole head coach isn’t underestimating the upcoming season, making sure his players know they have to fight hard in every game.
“I always tell them my goal is to win the next game,” McHenry said. “We have to keep that small picture view in front of us and take care of the next game so we can continue to get better and better.”
McHenry’s starters include: AJ Scott, a 5-foot-8 junior guard; Michael Hale, 6-5 sophomore forward; Eli Sponseller, 5-11 senior guard; and 6-5 seniors Jesse Ward (guard) and Kody Broderick (forward).
“I feel this group has worked the last several years to get us back on the map in the state,” McHenry said. “They’ve gained respect for our program, and we’re looking to continue that and not take steps backward.”
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 20, 1995 — If the West Valley and North Pole high school girls basketball teams were a bit more consistent, Tuesday’s game would have ended in an 8-8 tie.
But the Wolfpack cached away early points — overcoming a third quarter in which both teams scored just two points — to take home a sluggish 32-25 victory at the West Valley gym.
“It’s a win, we’ll take it,” West Valley coach Mike Hubbard said after the game. “But it was definitely two different halves of basketball.”
The Wolfpack went up 15-4 in the first quarter on the four-point efforts of Cyndi Mireles, Erin LeBon and Heather Taggard. The Wolfpack lead bulged to 26-11 at halftime, which was good, because the game screeched to a halt after halftime.
In the third quarter, North Pole’s Michelle Smason hit a 15-footer seven minutes in. Five minutes later, Andrea Seekins connected. That was it. The rest of the period featured missed shots, defensive rebounds and unstapled yawns from the stands.
50 YEARS AGO
The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from Dec. 19, 1970 — On tonight’s train from Anchorage approximately 200 young swimmers will be arriving here for a two-day Christmas Invitational Meet at the University of Alaska’s Patty gym pool.
The Arctic Swim Club is expecting about 265 swimmers in all, the bulk of them coming from the Spa in Anchorage, Elmendorf AFB and Ft. Richardson. Elmendorf is undefeated in dual meets this fall and is the pre-meet favorite. it is thought that about 50 swimmers will be here from the Spa and about 70 from both Elmendorf and Ft. Richardson.
The competition gets underway at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and runs through the presentation of awards at 5:45 p.m. Monday.
the age group meet includes divisions for boys and girls eight and under, 8-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-17.
Ribbons will be awarded to the top six finishers in each division. Places will be awarded by times in seeded heats. Additional awards will be for the all-around swimmer in each sex-age category and trophies for first and second place in each group compiled with lowest total time in four events of freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly.