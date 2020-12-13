Welcome to “Sports Throwback,” where we look back every Sunday on what was happening on this day 10, 25 and 50 years ago in sports.
10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 13, 2010 — Forest Masters of Valdez posted a pair of resident qualifying scores and earned two gold medals in the women’s event to highlight performances in the 2011 Alaska Junior Olympic Rifle Championships held Saturday and Sunday at the E.F. Horton Range at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Masters registered a 384 out of 400 in the air rifle event to earn the gold medal on Saturday, then came back and notched a 576 out of 600 to earn another gold in small bore.
Anchorage’s Alexandrea Lorentz took second in the air rifle competition with 281 and Emily Williams of West Valley was third with 378.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 13, 1995 —For the second time this year, Monroe had the formula for passing the century mark against North Pole.
Apply pressure to the Patriots guards on the inbounds pass, add red-hot seniors Jason Dosch and Andy Nichols, and then run the break mercilessly.
Than Rams (10-3, 2-1 Region VI) had all of those ingredients working for them Tuesday night, destroying the Patriots 105-66 at Monroe in a Region VI boys high school basketball game.
“You can’t ask for two better guards than Jason and Andy,” said Monroe head coach Gary Drexler. “Tonight, it was our quickness against their size, and we were able to win.”
50 YEARS AGO
The News-Miner didn’t publish on this date. Here’s an item from Dec. 12, 1970 — The Lathrop Malemutes and more specifically, Steve Frank, rolled over the Palmer Moose Friday night at Palmer as they dumped the home team by a score of 78-59
Frank, a junior forward-center for the Malemutes scored 48 points in the game for a new Lathrop record and possibly a conference mark.
The win gave the Malemutes a three and two record for the season and their first victory in the Cook Inlet area this year. The Palmer and Fairbanks teams clash again tonight in Palmer at 8 p.m. Palmer is in Class A while the Malemutes are a AA division team.
According to Palmer mentor Ron Larson “Frank was unstoppable. We tried everything. Whatever he shot seemed to go through the basket.”