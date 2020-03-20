This year’s Denali State Bank Sonot Kkaazoot is underway through March 28 as a virtual Nordic ski race because of social distancing restrictions caused by the novel coronavirus.
Health officials worldwide have recommended a social distance between persons of at least six feet.
The virtual edition of the Sonot Kkaazoot involves skiers doing the 20-, 40- or 50-kilometer courses.
Participants record their distances completed, times and dates. The results can be emailed to contact@sonotkkaazoot.com.
Results also can be posted the NSCF’s Facebook event page.
Participants should carry government identification when they go on any section of the course on Fort Wainwright.
More information about the virtual Sonot Kkaazoot is available at bit.ly/3bgiSnz.
Race director Bad Bob Baker, according to a news release on the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks website, has been grooming the Chena River section of the race up to where it meets the trails at the Birch Hill Recreation Area.
More grooming on the river is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Grooming after this weekend depends on the weather.
Once Baker deems the river ungroomable, the virtual Sonot Kkaazoot will be over.
