The annual Turkey Day Relays, normally held on the day after Thanksgiving to encourage skiers to work off the previous day’s gluttony, were held virtually this year on the weekend after Thanksgiving. Most years, teams competing in costume are a highlight of the event, but in 2020, it’s all about the names. (Watch out for the homicidal potentially airborne armadillos.)
Courses were marked at the Birch Hill Recreation Area and skiers were asked to complete them between 9 a.m. Nov. 27 and 6 p.m. Nov. 29 and asked to time themselves.
According to the Nordic Ski Club, the 56th annual relays included an unusual “three-legged” turkey among the 30 teams that signed up. Team “Three Legs,” consisting of Ari Endestad, Ari Endestad and Ari Endestad, turned in the fasted 4K time of 28 minutes, 39 seconds.
However, the fastest actual team, the “Cured Turkeys” — Logan Mowry, Tobias Albrigtsen and Mark Ross — completed the course in 31:26. Mowry and Albrigtsen had the two fastest loop times, 9:12 and 9:22 respectively, with Endestad taking the next three places.
“Eli Won’t Wear Glitter” — Zarah Laker-Morris, Eli Merrill and Sonja Truffer — posted the third-fastest team time in 33:43.
In the 1K version of the race, “The Fudgy Brownies” — Ellie Abrahamson, Lilli Bond and Ingrid Baurick —took first with a time of 8:51. The “Turketeers” — Reid Merrill, Will Rasic and Bridger Petersen —took second in 10:08. The “Attack of the Aerodynamic Armadillo Assassins” — Samuel Padilla, Owen Wooller and Phoebe Wooller — took third with a time of 11:03.
Results 4K
1. Three Legs: Ari Endestad x 3; 28:39
2. Cured Turkeys: Logan Mowry, Tobias Albigtsen, Mark Ross; 31.26
3. Eli Won’t Wear Glitter: Zara Laker-Morris, Eli Merrill, Sonja Truffer; 33:43
4. Ch(K)ris-ti-ina-a: Christina Turman, Krista Heeringa, Christi Schitz; 34:12
5. FXC Team #5: Josh Baurick, Nelson Hays, Kasper Bennedsen; 34:13
6. 3.0 Musketeers: Justin Oestreich, Wells Wappett, Ian Tragis; 34:29
7. Stolz, Haas, & Him: PJ Bragonier, Abigail Haas, Leni Stoltz; 36:47
8. Triple Hat Threat: Elias Engman, David Wonderlich, Collin Eberhart; 36:54
9. The Double Pies: Wade Harry, Scott Tragis, Kieran Kaufman; 38:27
10. Team Trosprado: Jeremy Douse, Matt Sprau, Erin Trochim; 42:17
11. Three Amigos: Own Hanley, Bruce Jamieson, Chris Puchner; 47:27
12. White Turkeys: Ann Marie White, Grace White, Lauren White; 52:20
13. Race to the Vaccine: Blair Merrill, Dave Merrill, Owen Merrill; 53:07
14. Spatchcocked: Dorte Dissing, Dana Truffer Moudra, Mette Moeller; 1:03:42
15. TeamGreen: Jime Herriges, Liz Kane, Andrew Reynolds; 1:03:42
16. Team Tundra: Joel Young, Hillary Weller, Andrew Weller; 1:04:03
17. The Boys Arbok in Town: Dan Adamczak, Nolan Adamczak; Patrik Sartz; 1:08:17
18. The Haggis Hunters: Amy Macpherson, Kenneth Macpherson, Helena Buurman; 1:14:09
19. Les Trois Mesdames: Molly McGrath, Anne W. Hanley; Ann Jamieson; 1:29:47
Results 1K
1. The Fudgy Brownies: Ellie Abrahamson, Lilli Bond, Ingrid Baurick; 8:51
2. Turketeers: Reid Merrill, Will Rasic, Bridger Petersen; 10:08
3. Attack of the Aerodynamic Armadillo Assassins: Samuel Padilla, Owen Wooller, Phoebe Wooller; 11:03
4. Cranberry Lockdown: Dax Dunlap, Beckett Hayden, Oliver Taylor; 11:55
5. Wild West Kiwis: Maya Griek, Reid Griek, Madeline Oestreich; 12:37
6. Team MAG: Gideon Hays, Ace Weller, Minjae Young; 17:40
7. Skiing Turkey Team: Alice Billingsley, Claire Billingsley, Mark Billingsley (4K); 35:15