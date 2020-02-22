Steve Shuttleworth gauges the placement of a rock thrown by Team Murray Jackson during a men’s round-robin match Friday night in the U.S. Curling Association Men’s and Women’s Senior National Curling Championships at the Fairbanks Curling Club. The senior nationals is the first curling event in nine years at the club for the longtime Fairbanks resident, who now lives in Turner, Oregon. DANNY MARTIN/NEWS-MINER