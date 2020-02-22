A wall next to ice sheet No. 1 of the Fairbanks Curling Club holds a large white sign. The sign lists the members of the winning team of the 2004 USA Curling Mixed National Championships.
Steve Shuttleworth’s name is on the list along with his wife, Cathy, and Susan Carothers, Peter Lundquist and Denny Thies.
The 2020 U.S. Curling Association Men’s and Women’s National Championships, which started Wednesday and ends Sunday at the Fairbanks Curling Club, is a homecoming for Steve Shuttleworth, a longtime Fairbanksan who now lives with his wife in Turner, Oregon.
“I sitll call Fairbanks home,” Steve Shuttleworth said.
“Coming back here to see everybody was special and that itself was a treat for the tournament,” he added.
The U.S. Curling Association is the governing body of USA Curling, which includes national team curlers.
The senior nationals are Shuttleworth’s first curling tournament in nine years at the Fairbanks Culing Club.
The senior nationals, for Shuttleworth, aren’t going to be like the 2004 mixed nationals, which took place in Mankato, Minnesota.
On Friday, he and teammates Jeff Tomlinson (third), Allan Barber (second) and James Wilson (lead) lost 5-4 in eight endsof a Division A round-robin match against fellow skip Murray Jackson and his teammates Kim Hicks (vice), Brian Chick (second) and George Kitchen (lead).
Shuttleworth threw the hammer — the last rock of an end — in the eighth and his delivery just stopped short of the house (scoring area).
Team Shuttleworth led 2-1 after scoring a point each in the third and fourth ends.
“It’s the only game of six which I haven’t had draw weight in my back pocket,” Shuttleworth reflected after the match.
Draw weight refers to the momentum required to deliver a stone to the house. It also alludes to getting a feel of the stone before delivering it, or throwing it with finesse.
“It’s one of those games in curling where you have draw weight and you feel good about it, and you know you can make everything,” Shuttleworth said. “It’s like putting in golf — sometimes you can make everything and sometimes you miss a two-footer.
“Today, I just didn’t have good draw weight in this last game. The team played pretty well but I did not play pretty well.”’
After Friday’s loss, Team Shuttleworth was 2-4 for a fifth-place tie among eight men’s teams in Division A. There are 16 men’s teams and five women’s teams overall in this year’s senior nationals.
The team is out of playoff contention and has one match left in the tournament, a noon contest today against Team Al Gulseth, of Fargo, North Dakota.
Shuttleworth his teammates had success in tournaments earlier this season in Seattle and British Columbia, and were hoping the momentum would follow to Fairbanks, where Shuttleworth also was a City of Fairbanks employee for 32 years.
“We’ve always been playing well this year and we practiced a lot,” said Shuttleworth. “Everyone practices at this level, but we had a couple of tournaments when we did pretty well and we felt really good coming in here.
“To lose three games in the last shot really is difficult, especially when I want to come back to the hometown. I really thought if we really played well and just split yesterday (Thursday), we’d have a chance to qualify (for the playoffs).”
Wilson hails from Illinois, while Tomlinson, who was part of the 1977 junior national men’s champions, is from Washington, and Barber is a native Canadian who now lives in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Shuttleworth, regardless of what happens on the Fairbanks Curling Club ice sheets, is enjoying his first visit to Golden Heart City in three years.
“It was really nice to see everybody,” he said, “and I just wished I could have played better.
“That’s gone now; so I now I’m just going to enjoy my friends and family and stuff.”
When he lived in Fairbanks, Shuttleworth also coached junior curlers, including a few who have gone to have success at the national level.
Among those curlers he tutored were Ariel Traxler and Anne O’Hara, who a week ago competed in the USA Curling National Championships in Cheney, Washington. Traxler skipped a team which placed third in the women’s division.
“Those are just more special things than an old guy out curling,” Shuttleworth said.
Shuttleworth, though, described the competition in this year’s senior nationals men’s field as close and competitive.
Jackson agreed with the 67-year-old skip.
“the competitiion is great. That’s what we expected when we came and we’re having a good time,” said Jackson, who is from Raleigh, North Carolina.
His teammates also are North Carolina residents — Hicks, from Greensboro; Chick, from Raleigh; and Kitchen, from Mevane.
Friday's Other Results
Women
Team Patti Lank 10, Team TC Altus 1; Team Maggie Smith 12, Team Debra Aubrey 1; Team Susan Dukes 6, Team Patti Lank 5; Team Debra Aubrey 7, Team TC Altus 1.
Men
Team Bill Gryder 8, Team Steve Shuttleworth 2; Team Paul Pustovar 6, Team Dave Running 3; Team Mike Farbelow 8, Team Bob Leclair 2; Team Murray Jackson 8, Team Al Gulseth 1;
Team John Schiestel 7, Team Mark Carothers 6; Team Joel Larway 9, Team Seppo Sormunen 7; Team Jeff Wright 7, Team Jeff Erickson 1; Team Russell Heier 5, Team Craig Halliday 2;
Team Bill Gryder 7, Team Al Gulseth 5; Team Paul Pustovar 6, Team Bob Leclair 4; Team Mike Farbelow 7, Team Dave Running 2.