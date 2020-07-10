For the Fairbanks Tennis Community, the Sam Woodke Tournament is traditionally one of the busiest weekends of the short summer season. In previous years, players would gather at the Dan Ramras Community Tennis Courts to compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles draws — several players competing in multiple events — all in span of three short days.
This year, the Fairbanks Tennis Association, which organizes the event, is trying out a new format. The tournament is being played over the course of three weeks. Each week, focusing on a different event:
July 4-10: Men’s and Women’s Singles
July 11-17: Men’s and Women’s Doubles
July 18-23: Mixed Doubles
This year, varsity high school players are invited to compete with the adults, resulting in intriguing match-ups of ages and playing styles. The Men’s and Women’s Singles Tournament will culminate July 17 with the semi-finals and finals in each event.
Both the Men’s and the Women’s tournament started with seven players.
In the Men’s bracket, Luke Millam (last year’s Region VI Boys’ Singles Champion) is the No. 1 seed and advanced to the semi-final after receiving a bye in the first round. He will play Eric Markham, who beat Peter Park 6:1; 6:2 in the first round.
The bottom half of the draw saw a tight first-round match between Brett Carlson and the second seed Cole Neal (a rising sophomore at West Valley). After losing the first set 2:6, Carlson drew even by winning the second set 6:3 and prevailed 10:8 in the third set match tie break. Carlson now plays Jim Hackett, who beat Matt Wharton 6:0, 6:1, in the second semi-final. On the consolation side of the draw, two HS players Peter Park (Lathrop) and Cole Neal (West Valley) advanced to the final.
On the women’s side, Kelsey Peterson earned a spot in the semi-final by winning against Pat Moodie in two sets (6:3, 6:4); she will play Gina Pender, the No. 1 seed. As with the men, the bottom half of the Women’s draw saw a tightly contested match resulting in the defeat of the No. 2 seed. After losing the first set 2:6 to Jelica Stamatovic, Ingrid Fiebig won the second set 7:5, before Stamatovic had to retire. Fiebig will meet Sabine Siekmann, who beat Samantha Stark in the first round, in the second semi-final. The consolation round final will be decided between Pat Moodie and Jelica Stamatovic.
The following matches will be played July 17 starting at 5 p.m. at the Dan Ramras Community Tennis Courts.
Women’s Semifinals:
Gina Pender vs. Kelsey Peterson
Ingrid Fiebig vs. Sabine Siekmann
Women’s Final:
TBD (after suitable rest)
Women’s Consolation Round Final:
Pat Moodie vs. Jelica Stamatovic
Men’s Semifinals:
Luke Millam vs. Eric Markham
Brett Carlson vs. Jim Hackett
Mens’ Final:
TBD (after suitable rest)
Men’s Consolation
Round Final:
Peter Park vs. Cole Neal (immediately following Women’s Consolation Round Final)
The Fairbanks Tennis Association would like to thank Mt. McKinley Bank for generously sponsoring this event.
Results at a glance:
Men’s First Round
Luke Millam (Bye)
Eric Markham vs. Peter Park (6:1, 6:2)
Jim Hackett vs. Matt Wharton (6:0, 6:1)
Brett Carlson vs. Cole Neal (3:6, 6:2, 10:8)
Men’s Consolation Round
Cole Neal vs. Matt Wharton (6:3, 6:3)
Women’s First Round
Gina Pender (Bye)
Kelsey Peterson vs. Pat Moodie (6:3, 6:4)
Sabine Siekmann vs. Samantha Stark (6:0, 6:0)
Ingrid Fiebig vs. Jelica Stamatovic (2:6, 7:5, ret.)
Women’s Consolation Round
Jelica Stamatovic vs. Samantha Stark (6:0, 6:0)