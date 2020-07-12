The Sam Woodke Singles Tournament wrapped up Friday with strong play under a beautiful sunny sky.
The Dan Ramras Community Tennis Courts were bustling with energy as the men’s and women’s semifinals and the women’s consolation final got underway at 5 p.m. Each of the main draws had started with seven players, which were narrowed down to the final four.
In the women’s draw, Gina Pender and Kelsey Peterson played an extremely competitive and close first set. After prevailing 8:6 in the first set tie break, Pender won the second set 6:1 to qualify for the title match against Sabine Siekmann, who won her match against Ingrid Fiebig 6:3, 6:1. Jelica Stamatovic won the consolation final over Pat Moodie 6:1; 6:2.
The women’s match for third place was the longest and most hard-fought match of the night. After splitting the first two sets, Fiebig was able to win the third set match tie break 10:6 over an exhausted Peterson. In the women’s final, two long-time friends and tennis buddies had to compete against each other. After missing last season due to medical treatments, Siekmann completed her comeback to tennis with a win over Pender.
On the men’s side, youth prevailed over experience in high-quality matches.
In the semifinals Luke Millam beat Eric Markham 6:3, 6:4 and Brett Carlson won his match over Jim Hackett 7:5, 6:2. Eric Markham took third place and Cole Neal won the consolation round because their respective opponents had to forfeit. The Men’s final saw Lathrop player Luke Millam take on Lathrop coach Brett Carlson. After Millam won the first set 6:2, Carlson forced a tie break in the second set, which Millam narrowly won 7:5.
It was past 9 p.m. when play concluded, the sun was still shining and the players were all smiles.
The end of the singles competition is just the beginning of the Sam Woodke Tournament matches. This week, eight men’s teams and seven women’s teams are competing in the Doubles Competition.
Early rounds will be played throughout the week. Semifinal, finals, the match for third place and the consolation round final will be played Friday, July 17, starting at 5 p.m.