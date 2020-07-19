The weather gods smiled on the Fairbanks Tennis Association Friday night and all scheduled doubles matches were completed at the Dan Ramras Community Tennis Courts.
After easy wins in their respective semifinals, the two top seeded teams met in the men’s final. The coaches, John McElroy and Ryan Hallsten defeated the high school players, Luke Millan and Cole Neal in an entertaining match 6:3, 6:3. Eric Markham and Dan Raskovic claimed third place in a close match against Brett Carlson and Steve Carlson (7:6 (7-1); 6:4).
In the consolation round, Peter Beardsley and Jon Nachtigal beat Josh McElroy and Karlo Kistonovic, two youngsters visiting from Las Vegas in two tie break sets (7:6 (7-3); 7:6 (10:8) only to succumb to the father-son team of David and Peter Park in the final (6:3, 6:3).
On the women’s side, Tracy Landram and Pat Moodie continued their dominance by marching through the field in convincing manner. After beating Lee Lemay and Gina Pender in the first round (6:2; 6:0) and Lorri McElroy and Hailey Messick in the semi-final (6:2, 6:0), they met Emily Huston and Sabine Siekmann in the final match. Huston and Siekmann qualified for the final match through a see-saw semifinal battle against Grace Minder and Jelica Stamatovic (6:2; 6:1; 10:2).
While Huston and Siekmann were able to put up a bit more of a fight than the rest of the field, in the end Landram and Moodie played too well and deserved the 6:4, 6:3 win. After the close loss in their semifinal match, Minder and Stamatovic regrouped and took overall third place over the mother-daughter team of Lorri McElroy and Hailey Messick. Due to a scheduling conflict, the consolation round final will be played at a later time.
The Sam Woodke Tournament wraps up with the Mixed Double competition this week. Thirteen teams entered the tournament and matches are expected to be very competitive. Early rounds will be completed by Thursday night to set up the semifinals, finals and match for third place scheduled for Friday, July 23, starting at 5 p.m.