Salcha musher Amy Dunlap guided her sled dog team to second place in Friday’s first heat of the Fur Rendezvous Open World Championships in Anchorage.
Dunlap finished in 1 hour, 28 minutes and 27 seconds on the 25-mile out-and-back from the intersection of 15th Avenue and Cordova Street.
Blayne Streeper, a six-time Fur Rondy champion from Fort Nelson, British Columbia, posted the top first-heat run of 1:26:18.
Streeper also is a six-time winner of Fairbanks’ Open North American Championships, which this year take place March 20-22.
Chugiak’s Kourosh Partow finished Friday in 1:29:22 for third place among the 26 entries in the three-day Fur Rendezvous Open World Championships.
Dunlap also was among Interior mushers who placed in the top 10 Friday after the first heat. Eight mushers from the Interior are entered in the three-day race.
Fairbanks’ Greg Taylor and his team came in fourth in 1:29:27 and North Pole’s Marvin Kokrine placed sixth in 1:29:54. Sacha’s Gary Markley rounded out the top 10 in 1:31:58.
Ester’s Jeff Conn just missed the top 10 as he placed 11th in 1: 32:39.
Fairbanks musher Wendy Callis ended the first heat in 1:38:42 for 20th place.
Eli Campbell, a Fur Rondy rookie from Fairbanks, placed 23rd in 1:45:04.
Fairbanks’ Lance Mackey came in 24th Friday in 1:45:47. Mackey is a four-time winner of Alaska’s two longest sled dog races — the Yukon Quest International, which runs between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon, and the Iditarod Trail Race, which goes from Anchorage to Nome.
Complete results from Friday are available at www.asdra.org.
The Fur Rondy race resumes today and wraps up Sunday.
This year’s race is dedicated to the member three-time Fur Rondy champion Gareth Wright , of Fairbanks.
The Zenana-Born musher, who died at 90 on Oct. 14, 2019, won in 1950 and 1952, when the race was four days and 100 miles total. He captured the 1957 title, when the race switched to current format of three days and 75 miles total.
Wright also had five runner-up finishes in his 18 entries int he race.
His daughter, Roxy Wright, is a four-time Fur Rondy champion. Roxy and Shannon Erhart, Gareth’s other daughter, are past winners of the Women’s World Championships.
