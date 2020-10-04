Fairbanks basketball icon Ruthy Hebard just completed her first WNBA season and is now playing in Europe for the season. We will be talking with her about her experiences weekly. If you have any questions or comments for Ruthy, please send them to jstricker@newsminer.com and we’ll forward them.
After completing her first WNBA season with the Chicago Sky, Fairbanks’ Ruthy Hebard headed to Europe and will be playing with the Nesibe Aydin team, based in Ankara, Turkey.
Hebard played in all 23 games on the Sky’s schedule, including the first round of the playoffs in which the Sky fell to the Connecticut Sun. She started six games and was 58-85 from the field, a rate of 68.2%, highest in the league. Her standout game came in the final game of the regular season, in which the Sky defeated the Dallas Wings 95-88. Hebard scored 22 points, pulled in eight rebounds and blocked two shots. She was named player of the game.
Hebard said the WNBA’s 2020 season “will go down in history.”
“I am glad to be a part of it,” she said via email from Ankara. “I think this year tested me not only physically but emotionally and mentally as well. I think by the end of the season I could see improvements from the start, and that is something that I was happy about. I felt more comfortable being on the court with my teammates.”
Hebard said she wants to work more on her shooting “so I can be more of a threat going forward.”
“Overall I am so happy that there was a season!” she said. “I am so excited and I know that it is only up from here. Better things are coming not just for me but for the WNBA and I am excited to be a part of it.”
Hebard said she is looking forward to being able to have visitors in Turkey after spending weeks in the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Florida. Her parents are expected to visit her later this month, she said. In the meantime, she’s settling in with her new team.
“So far life in Turkey has been fun,” she said. “I have met my teammates and they are all very sweet. It is cool to see where they are all from.”
Players on the Nesibe Aydin tream range in age from 20 to about 35, she said.
“It is cool to see how we all get along,” she said. “There are girls from Russia, Hungary. There are girls who grew up in Turkey and went and played college ball in the U.S. So many different backgrounds on this team and I love it.”
Hebard said her goals for the season are to keep improving.
“This league is a great league and I will be playing against some great players and to see how I match up against them will be fun,” she said. “But honestly, I just want to do what I can to help this team win, and keep on developing my game.”
While many of her Sky teammates are also playing in Europe, Hebard said she doesn’t expect to see many, although she did run into Oregon Ducks teammate Satou Sabally at a preseason tournament. Sabally was drafted by the Dallas Wings with the second pick overall last spring. (Hebard was drafted eighth overall.) Fellow Oregon Ducks teammate Sabrian Ionescu was the first pick overall by the New York Liberty. However, she suffered an injury and missed most of the WNBA season.
Hebard said COVID-19 is still a problem in Turkey.
“Everyone is still wearing masks, we get COVID tested at least once every week,” she said. “So I am glad there are still safety precautions in place here.”
Hebard’s team, Nesibe Aydin, won its game on Saturday, 79-60 against Metropolitan Municipality Adana. Hebard, still wearing jersey No. 24, was a standout during the game, tallying 23 points and 11 rebounds. Nesibe Aydin is part of the Herbalife Nutrition Women’s Basketball Super League.
You can follow the team via its Instagram page: @nesibeaydinbasketbol.
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.